Razorbacks look to end mini-skid





FAYETTEVILLE -- For the first time in three seasons as the University of Arkansas basketball coach and second time in seven seasons as a college coach, Eric Musselman's team has suffered back-to-back non-conference losses.

Musselman's Razorbacks lost to Oklahoma 88-66 in Tulsa on Dec. 11, had a week to practice, then lost to Hofstra 89-81 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.











During the 2017-18 season -- Musselman's third of four seasons at Nevada -- the Wolf Pack lost consecutive games at Texas Tech 82-76 in overtime and to No. 20 TCU 84-80 in Los Angeles.

"I'm overly competitive and dislike to lose," Musselman said after Monday's practice when asked about his mindset. "So I just want to keep trying to get better. That's what we've got to try to do."

The Razorbacks (9-2) will get their first chance to see if they're improved when they play Elon (3-9) at 6 tonight in Walton Arena.

For the Phoenix -- who like Hofstra play in the Colonial Athletic Association -- it's the last game of a brutal non-conference schedule.

Elon has lost at Florida 74-61; to West Virginia 87-68, Ole Miss 74-56 and Temple 75-58 in Charleston, S.C.; at North Carolina 80-63 and at Duke 86-57.

The Phoenix led Temple 33-26 at halftime and led at Florida 22-13 and at North Carolina 20-19 in the first half.

"We were watching different clips and I kept stopping the video and showing [the Razorbacks], especially in the first half against North Carolina, their scores," Musselman said. "They've hung around with a lot of those teams for stretches of games.

"If you've played at Duke and played at UNC, you're battle-tested as far as playing on the road."

The Razorbacks -- who fell from No. 12 to No. 24 in The Associated Press poll after the Oklahoma loss and fell out completely after the Hofstra loss -- are 7-0 this season in Walton Arena and have won 15 in a row at home since losing to Missouri 81-68 last season.

The Razorbacks also beat Kansas State and Cincinnati in Kansas City, Mo., as part of their 9-0 start.

"Other than the last 80 minutes, we were undefeated," Musselman said. "Now, have we played good the last two games? No, we haven't. We haven't played very well at all.

"Now we've got to figure out a way to get back on track."

Musselman started the same lineup for an eight-game stretch, but after the Oklahoma loss he changed it up against Hofstra by adding guard Khalen Robinson and forward Stanley Umude -- for JD Notae and Connor Vanover -- to go along with Davonte Davis, Au'Diese Toney and Jaylin Williams.

Notae, who had started the previous 10 games, still got plenty of playing time off the bench and had 20 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals in 32 minutes, but also had 6 turnovers.

"I thought he played great last game other than his turnovers, and I thought some of his turnovers were passing up shots, too," Musselman said. "He's still trying to figure out that balance as well.

"There's a lot of things that go on with the team about who starts, who doesn't start. Matchups, where you need scoring from. Who clicks with another guy. That's why analytics becomes important, too, utilize every facet you possibly can."

Musselman said there will be lineup changes again tonight, though he wasn't specific.

Umude had 6 points and 5 rebounds in 29 minutes against Hofstra and hit 3 of 9 shots, while Vanover didn't play for the second time this season.

Vanover didn't play in the opener against Mercer, then started the next eight games, though he's averaging 11.0 minutes.

Musselman said it was tough to play Vanover, who is averaging 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, against Hofstra when the Pride led for the final 31:08.

"[Playing] Connor off the bench, it's tough if you get down, because you want to speed the game up and use our athleticism," Musselman said. "So I've got to keep balancing that.

"Connor has got effective numbers for us. He hasn't shot the ball from three very well [1 for 12], but he does do a good job protecting the rim.

"There's only 40 minutes in a game, so you've got to figure out how you're going to divide that thing up."

Robinson had two assists, but also missed two three-point attempts, and Notae replaced him with 17:40 left in the first half.

"The game plan going in was we wanted to score points in the paint," Musselman said. "We didn't have that early on."

Robinson didn't back in the game until the final 1:10, but he finished with four assists in 3:30.

Guard Jaxon Robinson may be in line for more playing time after he scored 9 points in 7 minutes on 3-of-4 three-point shooting.

"Jaxson played pretty well," Musselman said.

While Arkansas' plan was to attack the basket, Hofstra outscored the Razorbacks 44-26 on points in the paint in large part because the Pride was so effectively on dribble drives and pick-and-rolls.

"You have to look at your core tenets of your defense and continue to improve upon it," Musselman said. "I don't think that lateral foot speed, you're going to change between our last game and our next game.

"We've got to use our length better than we have."

Hofstra came into the game averaging 10.7 three-point baskets, but hit 7 of 22 against Arkansas.

"The positive is we did defend the three a little bit better than we have in the past," Musselman said. "But we've got to protect the rim better."





Today’s game

Arkansas men vs. Elon

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 9-2; Elon 3-9

SERIES Arkansas leads 1-0

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV SEC Network







