Speaking of the virus ...

While we're on the subject of covid-19 and its variants, let's address one bit of news coming from another part of the world. Dispatches say that South Africa's omicron numbers are already starting to decline. One headline said the country was "over the curve" for the variant.

CNN reports that the number of cases of the new form of this virus started to drop after three or four weeks. According to a more official source--the South African Medical Association--the omicron version in that nation has indeed begun to drop, for now.

How long is anybody's guess. And whether this is a temporary decline (as we've seen in this nation before) or the beginning of a trend is anybody's hope.

Doctors say it's hard to compare the two nations or make predictions based on what's happening elsewhere. A medical analyst with CNN, Dr. Leana Wen, says there are issues with extrapolation:

"We have a lot of different parts of the country, including some that are not well-vaccinated. Other parts where it might take a little bit of time for omicron to get to. So I don't think we could say that the U.S. as a whole will be out of this in three to four weeks. It might be a case of rolling cases, where there are large numbers of infection in parts of the country that then cycle to others."

And there are other reasons to stay vigilant. South Africa has a younger population. And the history of this bug is that it hits older demographics with more fury--most of the time. "Here in the U.S., we have not yet seen what happens when omicron rips through a nursing home, as an example," Dr. Wen said.

We'd add another reason to stay awake in this country: It's wintertime here. It's summertime in South Africa. The cold weather (once it gets here) will undoubtedly push people indoors again, just as it did last winter. And expose more of us to ... each other.

Stay ever vigilant. We can't afford not to be.