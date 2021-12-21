Super Quiz: Biblical Christmas Quotes

1. Luke 2:10 - But the angel said to them, "Do not be afraid. I bring you good ____."

2. Matthew 2:10 - When they saw the star, they rejoiced with great ____.

3. Matthew 1:21 - She shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name ______.

4. Luke 2:14 - Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth, peace and goodwill toward ____.

5. Matthew 1:23 - Behold, the virgin shall be with _____, and shall bring forth a son.

6. John 3:16 - For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten ____.

7. James 1:17 - Every good gift and every perfect gift is from _____.

8. Luke 1:35 - The angel replied, "The Holy ____ will come upon you."

9. John 1:14 - The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among ____.

ANSWERS:

1. News

2. Joy

3. Jesus

4. Men

5. Child

6. Son

7. Above

8. Spirit

9. Us