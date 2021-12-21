Trump sues N.Y.'s AG to stop civil inquiry

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Monday against the New York state attorney general, Letitia James, seeking to halt her long-running civil inquiry into his business practices and to bar her from participating in a separate criminal investigation.

The suit, filed in federal court in Albany, N.Y., by Trump and his family real estate business, argued that James' involvement in both inquiries was politically motivated.

The lawsuit cited a long list of James' public attacks on Trump in the past, including while she was running for office, to argue that she had violated his constitutional rights. "Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent," the suit says.

In a statement, James, a Democrat, said the lawsuit would not deter the inquiry.

"The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings," the statement said. "To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions."

Trump faces a high bar in proving that James violated his rights, according to legal experts, some of whom predicted that James would prevail even if a judge concluded that her comments were inappropriate.

The former president previously argued that he was the victim of political harassment when he tried to challenge a criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, also a Democrat.

That fight, over a subpoena for Trump's tax returns, significantly delayed the investigation before his argument was ultimately rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court in February.





In a statement Monday, Trump addressed James directly, calling her investigation "a continuation of the political witch hunt that has gone on against me."

"This is not about delay, this is about our Constitution!" the statement said.

Vance's criminal investigation, which James' office is assisting, is centered on whether Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to dupe banks into giving him loans.

The investigation recently reached a critical phase, with prosecutors questioning one of the former president's accountants before a grand jury and issuing subpoenas for records about his hotels, golf clubs and office buildings.

Vance is leaving office at the end of the year, but if prosecutors in his office conclude that Trump committed a crime, they could file charges against him. That decision would likely fall to Vance's successor, Alvin Bragg.

Danny Frost, a spokesperson for Vance's office, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

James' parallel civil investigation began in March 2019 and focuses on similar questions about the way in which Trump valued his properties. If James were to find evidence of wrongdoing, she could file a lawsuit against Trump, but because it is a civil inquiry, she could not file criminal charges.

Trump's lawsuit comes less than two weeks after James signaled that she would seek to question him under oath early next month. The former president's lawyers said at the time that they would ask a judge to quash the subpoena, and they are still expected to do so in the coming days.

A lawyer for Trump, Alina Habba, said in a statement Monday that the lawsuit was an effort to stop James' "bitter crusade to punish her political opponent in its tracks."