UA signees on early recruiting trail

If University of Arkansas defensive back signees Anthony Brown and Jaylen Lewis have their way, sophomore cornerbacks Brandon Heyward and Brandon Winton would join them in Fayetteville in a couple of years.

The Hogs offered scholarships to the two talented prospects on Saturday. Heyward and Winton played for the same 7-on-7 program as Brown and Lewis.

Brown gave Heyward a heads up about Arkansas' interest.

"Anthony is my dude," Heyward said. "He was telling me days before ... 'Lil bro you're about to get this offer from Arkansas.' They're about to follow you on Twitter. He was prepping for it."

Heyward, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Oak Ridge, Tenn., also has offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Kentucky Michigan State, Boston College, Marshall and Pittsburgh.

He recalled his reaction to the Arkansas offer.

"I just started yelling with like praise," Hayward said. "I was happy. Arkansas is like my biggest one right now. I was extremely happy and blessed to get that offer."

Heyward recorded 50 catches for 687 yards, 7 touchdowns and 31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a recovered fumble and 2 pass breakups for the Class 5A Wildcats this past season.

Brown, who inked with the Hogs over offers from Oregon, Michigan State, Virginia, Duke and others, had high praise for Heyward and Winton.

"They're both athletic and have a dog mentality," said Brown of Milan, Tenn. "They separate themselves from every room they walk in. They stand out to be so young. They carry themselves very well and have a work ethic that is unmatched. They both have bright futures for wherever they land. Real go-getters."

Winton, 6-1, 185, of Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School of Knoxville, Tenn., has offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, Boston College, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Eastern Kentucky.

He said Brown and Lewis aren't shy about recruiting Winton to Fayetteville.

"They're trying to get me up there already," Winton said. "They say the fans are super crazy. They're going to love you when you're there."

Winton, who started as a freshman for the Spartans, is also an outstanding basketball prospect with early offers from South Carolina and Howard. Being teammates with Brown and Lewis in college would be appealing to Winton.

"I've got the chemistry with those guys," said Winton, who has a 3.5 grade-point average. "I feel like if that was to happen, it would be perfectly fine."

Heyward and Winton said they're looking to make summer trips to Fayetteville.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com