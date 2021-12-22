2nd omicron case found in Arkansas; total covid-19 deaths top 9,000

Arkansas' second covid-19 case caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant was confirmed Wednesday as the state's death toll from the coronavirus topped 9,000.

Meanwhile, the state's total count of cases rose by 897, the first daily increase in six days that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

"More than 11,000 doses of the vaccine were given out today," Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who warned on Tuesday of the potential for a wave of omicron cases to stress the state's hospital capacity early next year, said in a tweet.

"I know there are many young adults who got the vaccine over 6 months ago but have delayed getting the booster. This would be the best time to get a booster shot. It will help us all in January."

The state's first omicron case, which officials said appeared to result from community spread, was announced Friday.

State Department of Health spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said the second case was confirmed Wednesday and was likely travel-related.

The state's death toll from the coronavirus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose Wednesday by 10, to 9,007.

Dropping for the third day in a row, the number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 fell by two, to 494.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators, however, rose for the second straight day, going from 96 as of Tuesday to 98.

The number who were in intensive care fell by three to 199.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied rose by 23, to 98, with people with covid-19 continuing to make up about 19% of all the state's patients in intensive care.

The increase in total cases on Wednesday was smaller by 130 than the one the previous Wednesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 775, which was still up from an average of 723 a day a week earlier.

With new cases outnumbering new recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 391, to 7,962, which was still down from the two-month high of 8,485 reached Dec. 11.