Agency on aging's lunch menu out

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week are:

Monday -- Chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, beets, peaches with whip topping and milk.

Tuesday -- Ham with pineapple sauce, yam patty, green beans, roll, pecan dessert, and milk.

Wednesday -- Mild Mountain chili, coleslaw with grated carrots, fruit, crackers, and milk.

Thursday -- Loaded baked potatoes with meat, cheese, and vegetables, roasted Brussels sprouts, peanut butter silk pie, and milk.

Friday -- The agency will be closed for New Year's Eve. SEAT (Southeast Arkansas Transportation) will still take clients for dialysis and cancer appointments. The agency will reopen Jan. 3. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Go Forward project offers survey

The Generator, a program of Go Forward Pine Bluff, has partnered with the Center on Rural Innovation for a project to better understand needs in rural communities for tech talent, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Interested participants are asked to take a brief survey on digital jobs in Pine Bluff/Jefferson County. The information will be used in helping build a better local talent pool more equipped to meet the business community's current and future hiring needs.

The survey is available at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScfila7sPi06XjYFWjDh0f45lk2gQ9B6fUjis0nVogZuG7y2A/viewform.