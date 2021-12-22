Arkansas fills gaps on D-line

FAYETTEVILLE -- Zach Williams lined up at defensive end with tackle John Ridgeway and end Markell Utsey on a three-man front as the Arkansas Razorbacks began a team period during the final media viewing window of on-campus practice Tuesday.

Williams, a junior from Little Rock's Joe T. Robinson, would seemingly be in line to start the Outback Bowl for the University of Arkansas on Jan. 1 against Penn State in place of 12-game starter Tre Williams.

"It's a big inconvenience that Tre isn't there for the bowl game, but like Coach [Sam] Pittman says, all we have is all we need," Zach Williams said.

"It would be easier if Tre was here, but I think with the rotation we have going on with me, Eric Gregory, Eric Thomas, John Ridgeway, Markell Utsey ... I don't really think there will be much of a difference in the rotation with Tre gone."

Williams said defensive line coach Jermial Ashley and defensive coordinator Barry Odom do a good job of rotating defensive linemen, which also includes Jashaud Stewart, Taurean Carter and others.

Pittman said the Razorbacks would keep their year-long trend of playing in both three-man and four-man defensive fronts against the Nittany Lions.

Tre Williams elected to opt out of the Outback Bowl on Sunday following his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Pittman said the following day Williams, who had been practicing, would have been suspended for one game had he not been a senior.

Zach Williams, the son of former Arkansas linebacker Rickey Williams, has 23 tackles in 12 games this season.

In other practice items from Tuesday, defensive end Mataio Soli and linebacker Kelin Burrle were not spotted during the media viewing portion of the workout.

The Razorbacks have a final morning practice today before being released for a Christmas break. The team will re-convene Sunday, the day after Christmas, for a team picture and the flight to Tampa, Fla.

One back, one out

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jalen St. John withdrew his name from the transfer portal Tuesday after entering it Monday.





"After having deep thoughts and conversations with my family, Coach Pitt and my heart, I've decided to take my name out of the transfer portal and stay where I belong," St. John posted on his Twitter account. "This is home!"

The 6-5, 330-pounder from St. Louis had taken part in 21 snaps in two games this season after redshirting in 2020.

While St. John is coming back, another redshirt freshman offensive lineman, Ray Curry, has put his name into the transfer portal.

Curry, who didn't play in his two seasons at Arkansas, is the latest in a stream of players who have elected to transfer since the Razorbacks completed an 8-4 season.

The exodus has not been surprising to Coach Sam Pittman, who said Monday that maxing out at 28 signees in this class would take another six players joining the portal and "it seems like it's headed that direction, number-wise."





Most Razorbacks who have entered the portal have been light contributors on game days, with the exception of kickoff specialist Vito Calvaruso. Others known to have entered the portal: running back Josh Oglesby, defensive linemen Solomon Wright and Andy Boykin, receiver Darin Turner and defensive back Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan.

Whole Hogs

Junior safety Simeon Blair, a Pine Bluff High School product, said his relatives are fired up for the postseason.

"My family, they're loving it right now," Blair said. "They can't wait to get on the plane to come to Tampa to watch the game. And being from Arkansas, that's just, like, an accomplishment to be able to make your home state proud, to make all the fans proud of, you know, us just being who we know that we can be."

Springdale High School graduate Isaiah Nichols said much the same.

"Growing up in this state, y'all know how everybody treats the Razorbacks," he said. "So we've seen the good, we've seen the bad and the ugly. And so I've talked to guys on the team who are from Arkansas all the time and we know it just means more.

"Because we've seen the success, we've seen the failures, we've been through the worst of the worst. So it's like to be at the point we're at right now, we're not satisfied by any means and want to keep building, to keep getting better. But to see where we're at right now is definitely great to see hard work paying off."

5-day forecast

The weather forecast for the Razorbacks' arrival in Tampa on Sunday calls for a high of 79 degrees and an overnight low of 61 degrees on a partly cloudy day with a 7% chance for rain.





The rest of the week presents temperatures cresting in the low 80s each day, followed by overnight lows in the mid- to high-60s. The highest rain chances appear to be on Wednesday, with a 15% chance, and on game day, which presents a 21% chance for precipitation.

Calling the 'D'

Penn State Coach James Franklin has announced co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter will call the Nittany Lions' defense against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry left the staff to become head coach at Virginia Tech, and Franklin tabbed former Miami Coach Manny Diaz as his next defensive coordinator. Diaz will observe during bowl practices and attend the game.

"Manny is really here getting adjusted," Franklin said. "Obviously, all the HR paperwork that has to be done at a place like Penn State, getting him familiar with the roster, getting him familiar with the coaching staff. You know, just getting adjusted, recruiting, all those types of things.

"So he's basically here just kind of getting adjusted to Penn State. It wouldn't be fair to him or the staff to jump right in, so after the bowl game we'll make that transition complete."

Catalon comeback

Defensive back Jalen Catalon is expected to be close to 100% from his labrum surgery when spring practice rolls around, but Coach Sam Pittman said he hopes to keep the hard-hitting safety healthy heading into his junior season in 2022.

"I think he would be ready to go through spring ball,"Pittman said Monday. "We'll certainly be cautious with him and he probably won't ... we wouldn't put him in any live scrimmages or anything of that nature. We might put a green jersey on him, a little bit like we did Hayden Henry last year in spring."

Catalon injured his shoulder during training camp, then suffered a broken hand in the Razorbacks' 20-10 win over No. 7 Texas A&M in Week 4. After aggravating the labrum injury in a 52-51 loss at No. 17 Ole Miss in Week 6, Catalon elected to have surgery.

Odom tout

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom was clearly moved by safety Jalen Catalon's decision to return for his junior season last week.

Catalon posted a hype video on his social media accounts on Tuesday titled "Dear Arkansas," which concluded with his commitment to playing in 2022 after missing the second half of the season following shoulder surgery.

Odom's succinct response to the video: "On A Mission 100."

2022 slate

The Razorbacks face one of the more daunting schedules in college football history in 2022, as all 11 of their FBS opponents are playing in bowls this postseason, two of them in the College Football Playoff.

In addition to Arkansas' typical murderer's row of SEC games, including current No. 1 Alabama, the Razorbacks face a nonconference schedule like never before with games against Cincinnati (currently 13-0 and No. 4), BYU, Liberty and Missouri State, led by former Arkansas Coach Bobby Petrino.

BYU spent most of the year in The Associated Press top 25 before wrapping up its 10-3 season with a 31-28 loss to Alabama-Birmingham in the Independence Bowl.

Liberty, led by former Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze, went 8-5 this season and crushed Eastern Michigan 56-20 in the LendingTree Bowl. The Flames went 10-1 in 2020.

The Bears are coming off an 8-4 season that featured one-touchdown losses at Oklahoma State and FCS power North Dakota State, and an appearance in the FCS playoffs.