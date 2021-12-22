Bentonville School Board approves over $4.1 million in projects

Board members

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board on Tuesday approved more than $4.1 million in district capital improvement projects.

The board unanimously voted in support of the guaranteed maximum prices of the projects at its monthly board meeting.

The roof of the Child Enrichment Center, located at 1701 N.E. Wildcat Way, is over 30 years old and will be replaced at a cost of $615,964, said Janet Schwanhausser, district deputy superintendent and chief financial officer.

Harness Roofing of Springdale will complete the work, Schwanhausser said.

The 22-year-old roofs of Lincoln Junior High School, 1206 N.W. Leopard Lane, and the standalone Technology Center just north of the school will also receive replacements costing over $2.5 million, according to supporting documents.

The projects also include the addition of roof insulation and new taper systems for energy savings and proper drainage and will be completed by Stearman Roofing of Springdale, Schwanhausser said.

The Child Enrichment Center, Lincoln Junior High School and Technology Center roofing projects are all scheduled to begin in June and to conclude in July, she said.

The West High School baseball and softball fields will also receive new synthetic turf systems at a cost of $922,750, Schwanhausser said.

Grass and dirt were installed on both fields when the school opened in 2016, according to supporting documents.

The existing baseball field will have the infield replaced with the new turf system, to include the foul territory behind home plate and down the right and left field lines, Schwanhausser said. The current softball field will have the entire infield and outfield replaced.

Contractor GEO-Surfaces -- which has offices in North Carolina, Louisiana and Massachusetts -- will complete the work, according to supporting documents. The work is scheduled to begin in October and to conclude in November.

The ball field projects will allow the fields to be on par with other districts' competitive ball fields in the region, said Willie Cowgur, School Board member.

All of the capital improvement projects' costs will be paid from the district's building fund, Schwanhausser said.

The projects are all also included in the district's Academic Facilities Master Plan, which the board likewise approved 7-0 at the meeting.

The master plan is a comprehensive plan school districts are required by law to complete and keep updated, according to the Arkansas Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation website. The plan is the foundation of the district's facilities program.

School districts must submit a master plan to the Arkansas Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation by Feb. 1 of every even-numbered year and a preliminary master plan by Feb. 1 of every odd-numbered year, according to the division website.

The district's plan includes enrollment projections, information and timetables to correct school deficiencies, the status of corrections and how the district plans to deal with maintenance programs and building systems replacement, according to the division website.

Additional projects detailed in the plan include a canopy addition at Jefferson Elementary School; a classroom addition at West High School; an outdoor classroom and awning at Mary Mae Jones Elementary School; remodels of Jefferson and Sugar Creek elementary schools; a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Lincoln Junior High School; and a boiler replacement for Bentonville High School's Arend Arts Center, according to supporting documents.

The district is likewise projecting the development of a 14th elementary school and a sixth middle school in 2027, a fifth junior high school and third high school in 2029 and its 15th elementary school in 2030, according to supporting documents.

District enrollment is about 18,550 students this school year and is anticipated to grow to 26,173 by 2031, according to supporting documents.