Biden: Covid fight to retool for omicron

WASHINGTON -- Fighting the omicron variant of the coronavirus as it surges through the country, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for strained hospitals and redouble vaccination and booster efforts.

At the White House, Biden detailed major changes to the administration's covid-19 winter plan, with his hand forced by the fast-spreading variant, whose properties are not yet fully understood by scientists. His message was that the winter holidays could be close to normal for the vaccinated while potentially dangerous for the unvaccinated.

"We should all be concerned about omicron but not panicked," Biden said.

"This is not March of 2020," he said. "Two hundred million people are vaccinated. We're prepared; we know more."

His pleas are not political, he emphasized. Noting that former President Donald Trump has gotten his booster shot, Biden said it's Americans' "patriotic duty" to get vaccinated.

"It's the only responsible thing to do," the president said. "Omicron is serious and potentially deadly business for unvaccinated people."

He also noted that "thanks to the prior administration and the scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get the vaccine."

Biden criticized the "dangerous misinformation on cable TV and social media," as well as companies and personalities who are "making money by peddling lies and allowing misinformation that can kill their own customers and their own supporters."

The outbreak from this latest strain of the coronavirus has required the federal government to get more aggressive in addressing the wave of infections, but Biden promised a weary nation that there would not be a mass lockdown of schools or businesses.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1222tests/]





Speaking to parents, Biden said, "We don't have to shut down schools because of covid-19. We can keep our K-12 schools open. That's exactly what we should be doing."

The president told Americans, "I know you're tired, and I know you're frustrated. We all want this to be over. But we're still in it." Describing covid-19 as a "tough adversary," he said "we've shown that we're tougher; tougher because we have the power of science and vaccines that prevent illness and save lives."

"We're ready, we'll get through this," Biden said.

FREE TESTS OFFERED

Scientists don't know everything about omicron yet, but they do know that vaccination should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

The variant has spread at such an alarming rate since it was identified in South Africa about a month ago that the administration snapped into action to offer new tests and additional aid. Still more is needed, some medical experts said.

A cornerstone of the plan is for the government to purchase 500 million coronavirus rapid tests for free shipment to Americans starting in January. People will use a new website to order tests, which will then be sent by U.S. mail at no charge. The 500 million could be increased, depending on developments.

It marks a major shift for Biden, who earlier had called for many Americans to purchase the hard-to-find tests on their own and seek reimbursement through their health insurance. For the first time, the U.S. government will send free covid-19 tests directly to Americans, after more than a year of urging by public health experts.

Experts had criticized Biden's initial buy-first, get-paid-later approach as unwieldy and warned that the U.S. would face another round of testing problems at a critical time. Testing advocates point to nations including the U.K. and Germany that have distributed billions of tests to the public and recommend people test themselves twice a week.

The federal government will also establish new testing sites and use the Defense Production Act to help manufacture more tests. The first new federally supported testing site will open in New York this week. The new sites will add to 20,000 already available. White House officials said they're working with Google so that people will be able to find them by searching "free covid test near me."

Still, Biden's testing surge would need to be supported by a further jump in production for all Americans to test at the recommended rate of twice weekly. The U.S. would need 2.3 billion tests per month for everyone 12 and older to do that, according to the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. That's nearly five times the half-billion tests Biden will deploy.

Currently, the U.S. can conduct about 600 million tests per month, with home tests accounting for about half that, according to researchers from Arizona State University.

In another prong to Biden's amped-up plan, he is prepared to deploy an additional 1,000 troops with medical skills to assist hospitals buckling under the virus surge. Also, he is immediately sending federal medical personnel to Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Federal officials have also earmarked N95 masks, gloves, gowns and ventilators from the national stockpile ready for shipment to states that may require rapid assistance with medical supplies. "The Administration has pre-positioned these supplies ... so that we can send them to states that need them immediately," the White House said.

As a backstop, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will deploy hundreds of ambulances and paramedic teams so that if one hospital fills up, it can transport patients to open beds in another. Ambulances are already headed to New York and Maine, and paramedic teams are going to New Hampshire, Vermont and Arizona.

But vaccination remains the main defense, since it can head off disease in the first place. The government will support multiple vaccination sites and provide hundreds of personnel to administer shots. New rules will make it easier for pharmacists to work across state lines to administer a broader range of shots.

Biden said in response to a question that he may lift the southern Africa travel ban that was imposed to delay omicron from reaching the U.S.

SHIFT IN FOCUS URGED

Some infectious disease experts say it is simply not possible now to stop the omicron variant from spreading and that the administration must focus on slowing it, protecting the most vulnerable and preventing already strained hospital systems from being overwhelmed.

"The main goal, really, is to prevent people from losing their health and straining hospitals, delaying cancer care and surgeries for people who need it, delaying health care worker burnout," said Lu Borio, a former acting chief scientist for the Food and Drug Administration.

Scientists say omicron spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains, including delta.

In New York City, nearly 42,600 people tested positive from Wednesday through Saturday -- compared with fewer than 35,800 in the entire month of November. The city has never had so many people test positive in such a short period of time since testing became widely available.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that omicron, which was causing less than 1% of new covid-19 cases in the United States as December began, now accounts for nearly three-quarters of new cases, a statistic that underscores the urgency of Biden's moves. Breakthrough infections among vaccinated people are increasingly common, though many of them involve either mild symptoms or none at all.

Some prominent experts said Biden's actions are a step in the right direction, but that he hasn't gone far enough given the risks of infections and hospitals being overwhelmed.

"I don't know that the measures being proposed are going to be adequate," said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Hotez said the government may need to authorize a second booster shot for health care workers to prevent infections that would sideline clinicians when all hands are needed.

Dr. Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research in La Jolla, Calif., said the administration "finally sees the light" with Biden's plan to ship 500 million tests, but "we need to pull out all the stops, and we're not doing that still."

"We don't have control of this pandemic here," said Topol.

He said the government could redefine "fully vaccinated" as three shots instead of two of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Biden could order a ban on air travel by people who are not fully vaccinated, and the government could use its authority to ramp up production of high-quality masks for free distribution.

"There's a lack of boldness," Topol said. "I am disappointed."

The 500 million tests that the administration intends to purchase, and the website where Americans will be able to request them, will not be available until sometime in January. It was not immediately clear where the tests would come from, how they would be shipped or whether there would be limits on the number an individual could order.

"It's fantastic to publicly and clearly acknowledge the important role of testing, but the success now depends on the speed in which these tests can be distributed, and making a clear and easy process to do so," said Mara Aspinall, an expert in biomedical diagnostics at Arizona State University. "Time is of the absolute essence."

Underscoring the reach of the virus, the White House said late Monday that Biden had been in close contact with a staff member who later tested positive for covid-19. The staffer spent about 30 minutes around the president on Air Force One on Friday. The staffer, who was fully vaccinated and boosted, tested positive Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki said Biden has tested negative twice since Sunday and will test again today. He cleared his throat several times at Tuesday's event but spoke firmly and appeared fine.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Colleen Long, Matthew Perrone, Darlene Superville and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; by staff members of The New York Times; and by Andrew Jeong, Dan Diamond and Tyler Pager of The Washington Post.