Calendar 12-22-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 23

Agencies list holiday closings

Several agencies have announced their closing schedules for Christmas. The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Dec. 23-27. The Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed Dec. 23-27. White Hall City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-24. Altheimer City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-24. Liberty Utilities will be closed Dec. 23-24. The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System libraries will be closed Dec 23-27. Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will be closed Dec. 23-24. The agency's SEAT (Southeast Arkansas Transportation) will still be taking clients for dialysis and cancer appointments.

Friday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve event set

A Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at White Hall United Methodist Church, 301 Church Drive, according to their Facebook page. "Now is the time to celebrate the new birth of Christ in our world -- a revival of light! The hope of the world is born and we get to welcome him into our hearts! Come and join us for this special candlelight service full of familiar Christmas music," a spokesman said in the post.

Through Friday, Dec. 24

Firefighters host

Holiday Santa Run

The Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department will make its annual Holiday Santa Run throughout Pine Bluff from approximately 5-8 p.m. daily through Dec. 24. As precautions against covid-19, social distancing and masks will be required, according to a news release. Fire department personnel and Carrington Electric Co. of Pine Bluff decorated a reserve fire truck with Christmas lights and with assistance from Stereo Junction, a sound system is used to play Christmas music as they drive through the neighborhoods. Details: Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services, (870) 730-2048, on Facebook or www.pineblufffire.com.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day dinner set

The 13th annual Community Christmas Potluck will be held on Christmas day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pine Bluff High School Cafeteria, 711 W 11th Ave. Initiated by Greg Epperson and Ryan Watley, the mission of the Christmas Potluck is to provide a meal on Christmas Day for the less fortunate. Organizers have been responsible for preparing an entrée comprised of smoked chicken, ham, and turkey while volunteers provide the side dishes. The community is invited to participate.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 27

St. John hosts virtual VBS

St. John AME Church will host a Virtual Winter Vacation Bible School via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27-29 for all age groups (preK to adults). Registration is free. Early registrants will be eligible to win a prize in the drawing Nov. 30, the day early bird registration ends. The winner will be notified by phone. Regular registration will be Dec. 1-19. The public is invited to participate. Registration is available at https://www.stjohnamepinebluff.org. The speakers will be Shaquille Ingram, Ayanna Williams and Brae McDonald. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor. Sheryl Kearney is the Christian Education director. Details: mskearney@msn.com.

Through Tuesday, Dec. 28

Library hosts events

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library, 600 S. Main St., will host holiday and other events for all ages, according to the news release. Q-Tip Snowflake creations will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 2-3 p.m. Video Game Tournament: Tekken 7 and Injustice 2 will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 2-6 p.m. The tournament is open to all ages, however, children under 13 must have parental consent. In-person registration is preferred or people can register online. Details: (870) 534-4802 or http://www.pineblufflibrary.org.

Through Friday, Dec. 31

Enchanted Land open

The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends is open Regional Park from 6-9 nightly through Dec. 31. Known as the state's largest drive-through of holiday lights, the exhibit usually has more than 120 displays, many that are animated. Admission is free.

JCCSI offers free exams in December

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) will provide free primary care exams throughout December at three area clinics, according to a news release. To commemorate World Aids Day, JCCSI in partnership with the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, will provide free exams through Dec. 31 at these sites: Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380. Altheimer Clinic, 309 S. Edine, Altheimer, (870) 766-8411. Redfield Clinic, 100 Evening Sunset Valley, Redfield, (501) 397-2261. An HIV blood test will be included in the visit. The exams are for adults 18 and older. Appointments must be made in advance by calling the clinics and asking for the "Delta World AIDS Day" appointment.