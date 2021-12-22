Council approves center naming

A resolution naming the old library building in the civic center complex as the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center passed Monday during the Pine Bluff City Council meeting with members of Collin's family in attendance, including his mother, Donna Hobbs.

Collins was killed Oct. 5, 2020, during a shootout at the Econo Lodge motel that left another officer wounded.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, on Oct. 5, 2021, proclaimed the day as Officer Kevin Collins Remembrance Day in the city of Pine Bluff, Arkansas," saying that she plans to rename a future police training center located at the Civic Center, after Collins.

Later that month, during a City Council meeting, Pine Bluff council members pulled a resolution that would have named the building Detective Kevin D. Collins Training Center to give themselves time to provide input into the decision-making process.

Council Member Ivan Whitfield said he thought the entire building should be named after the late police officer. He also said he felt that calling it a training center, when it would be used for multiple purposes, wouldn't be the correct name for the building.

"When you say training center for the police department, that's a mighty big building at the bottom of that mighty big space. I just believe we can name it, but at least put his name on it in its entirety, because it's going to be more than a training center," said Whitfield.

"It was Council Member Whitfield that brought it to our attention that the full building wouldn't be a training center, but it would be on the first floor," said Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington.

Renovations have already begun in the building, according to Washington, who said the city's grant writer's office will occupy a space already renovated.

Washington said the basement area is being repurposed, and she has plans to use some of that space for the City Council chambers and auditorium space.

Proposed offices for council members were also an idea that was considered as well as conference rooms and event space for the community.

Washington said the official naming of the building will not happen until all renovations are complete. An official ribbon cutting will be held once the work is done.

"This will be a building that will be renovated to serve this community," said Washington. "It will help us remember the life and legacy of our beloved police officer Kevin D. Collins, who loved his community and gave his life for this community."

In other city business the city council approved $50,000 to purchase 20 surveillance cameras for the Pine Bluff Police Department.