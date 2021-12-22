Details sought for inquiry on care provider

The Arkansas Department of Human Services has requested additional information from a managed care provider that serves some 20,000 Arkansans with disabilities to determine whether it can continue to operate next year.

Empower Healthcare Solutions LLC is also under investigation over allegations of Medicaid fraud, and enrollment of new clients to the group has been suspended.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Mitch Morris, Empower's chief executive, the Department of Human Services requested the additional information, including pending network provider agreements and an updated ownership structure, by Monday.

The request for more information came after a consultant questioned whether Empower in 2022 could continue meeting the state's standards for managed care providers.

Empower has been under scrutiny from the Department of Human Services after it began separating earlier this year from Beacon Health Options Inc., a Boston-based behavioral health provider that owned a 16.6% stake in Empower.

Empower sued Beacon, alleging the provider has been sabotaging Empower's business in Arkansas in favor of a competitor.













Empower is one of four Provider-led Arkansas Shared Savings Entities, or PASSEs, in the state. These entities funnel Medicaid benefits to networks of providers that offer a variety of services to individuals with complex behavioral health, developmental or intellectual disabilities.

There are nearly 52,000 individuals in PASSE programs in the state.

The Department of Human Services has requested readiness reviews from Empower to determine whether it can operate as a fully functional PASSE without Beacon Health, which provided a number of crucial services for day-to-day operations.

In addition to the regulatory inquiries, Human Services Department officials notified Empower clients earlier this month of the ongoing fraud investigation being led by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the state attorney general's office.

The latest communication to Empower this week from the Department of Human Services said the agency will continue suspending the assignment of new clients to the entity and "continue payment review of pending completion of the attorney general's investigation or successful completion of readiness review, whichever occurs later."

"We are pleased to see that Empower successfully passed the vast majority of readiness review elements," Morris, the CEO, said in an email. "We are working quickly to respond to all items noted within the external reviewer report and will deliver the additional information as requested by DHS within the next few days."

In a Nov. 30 letter addressed to Elizabeth Pitman, the director of the Division of Medical Services, external consultant Anthony Rodgers said he could not "with confidence state that Empower is ready to proceed with enrollment of PASSE Medicaid members starting January 1."

"Major transitions are difficult and complicated under the best of circumstances," Rodgers said.

"It is prudent and in the best interest of both existing Empower Medicaid members and new enrollees that Empower be given the appropriate amount of time to come into full compliance with requirements and standards of the Arkansas Medicaid PASSE program before the Arkansas Department of Human Services authorize their full participation in contract year 2022," the letter said.

Should Empower not be approved to continue to operate as a PASSE next year, its members will be notified by mail that their current provider can no longer participate in the program. Clients would be transitioned to another PASSE, according to the Department of Human Services.