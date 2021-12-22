EDITORIAL: Curses

You taught me language,

and my profit on 't,

Is I know how to curse.

--Caliban, "The Tempest"

A linguist at Indiana University-Bloomington told The Wall Street Journal that we're in "a perfect swearing storm" these days. The pandemic, the ongoing pandemic, the unending pandemic, all the news about the pandemic, the Zoom meetings that meld the personal and professional atmospheres, and just plain exhaustion are causing more and more of us to curse. And with more frequency. And in places that we wouldn't have two years ago.

First thought: A linguist at Indiana University-Bloomington? But we thought there were no accents in the Midwest. What does he study? Inland Northern American Standard? Did he do his thesis on the differences between "soda" and "pop"? If you want to be a linguist, come to a university in Arkansas, man. Preferably in Pine Bluff or Magnolia. Better yet, find a school in south Louisiana or eastern Georgia. Now them's some linguistics!

Ah, but to his larger point: We're starting to cuss more.

According to Storyful, a news and intelligence agency, mentions of the bad word, the really bad word, and the really, really bad word rose 41 percent from 2019 to this year on Facebook, and 27 percent on Twitter. Another outfit that invented a "profanity-filtering software" told the paper that the volume of filtered words has tripled since the world first used the phrase "covid-19."

Another rabbit hole: Profanity-filtering software? But what if we want to cuss? What if we need to cuss? Remember the psychologist in the UK who discovered that undergraduates were able to keep their hands in ice water longer if they were allowed to use their favorite curse word during the experiment? Talk about blowing off some steam. That study showed turning the air blue has a pain-alleviating effect. As anybody who's stumped their toe in the night will tell you.

But back to the story: The theory goes that we're starting to curse more at work and home (and elsewhere) because we've become more relaxed during the pandemic. Or at least our standards are relaxed. People are staying home, but working, in jeans and sweat pants--if that--and that takes some of the professionalism out of the air. And we don't doubt it.

The best policy on cussing comes from a man named Mark Twain. Once upon a time during a job interview, he was asked if he cursed. His answer: Only out of necessity, never for pleasure.

That's the best advice. For if you were to curse at every little thing, what are you supposed to say when you hit your thumb with a hammer? A person who uses up all the good words after dropping a pen can't be taken seriously when, say, a bear gets after them in the backyard.

Sometimes, as the old blues song says, it's in 'im, and it got to come out.

But there are times and places. And, as we've all been taught in these latitudes, there are certain people in our various circles who shouldn't be subjected to ... "golf words," as one kid described them.

The only thing really uncomfortable about The Journal's article was the theory that cursing might be a way to demonstrate comfort with others. Or as the linguist put it: "It's something you're not supposed to be doing, but you trust them. It's a sign of intimacy."

If that's so, well, dammit. It ought not be. Not even in 2021, almost 2022.

Language is supposed to be a distinguishing mark of our species. Sometimes a good cussin' fit can restore the humors and prevent us from driving into oncoming traffic. But to gain intimacy? Oh, somebody pinch us. But not too hard, lest the wrong word slip out.

Remember, only for necessity. Never for pleasure. This separates the well-raised among us from the pay-TV comics. And keeps you out of hot water with the office manager.