IDEA ALLEY: Five holiday-ready recipes for Alley Kats

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
These five recipes — two appetizers and three desserts — offer nostalgic comfort and holiday cheer as we enter the home stretch of the December holidaze.
"I take this to parties frequently and it's always gone in a hurry," writes Beth Page.
Cracked Pepper Summer Sausage
- Summer sausage (Page recommends Hillshire Farms brand)
- Worcestershire sauce
- Honey
- Cracked black pepper
- Ritz crackers, optional, for serving
Remove casing from sausage.
In a large zip-close plastic bag, combine sausage and Worcestershire sauce. Marinate overnight. Roll sausage in honey and black pepper. Bake at 275 degrees for 1 ½ to 2 hours.
Serve with crackers, if desired.
■ ■ ■
This recipe is from Sherrie Smith.
Strawberry Preserves Cheese Ring
- 4 cups shredded sharp cheddar
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ to ½ teaspoon ground red (cayenne) pepper
- 1 cup or more strawberry preserves (jelly will not work)
In a large bowl, combine cheese, mayonnaise, onion, garlic powder and cayenne. Mold mixture into a ring. Place strawberry preserves in the center. Chill for several hours before serving.
■ ■ ■
"My mom, Ruth, always made this for our family holiday meals," writes Beverly Brooks.
Ruth's Pie
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 (8-ounce) container Cool Whip OR 1 cup whipped cream
- Up to 3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar, optional
- 2 to 3 tablespoons whole milk, as needed
- 2 to 3 bananas, sliced
- 1 (9-inch) graham cracker crust
- 1 (21-ounce) can blueberry OR cherry pie filling (no sugar pie filling is OK if a low-sugar pie is desired)
With the mixer on low speed or by hand, combine cream cheese, Cool Whip and confectioners' sugar (if using), being careful not to over-whip. If mixture is too thick, add whole milk 1 tablespoon at a time. It should be a little thicker than cake icing.
Place sliced bananas in the bottom of a prepared graham cracker pie crust. Spread cream cheese mixture over bananas. Smooth mixture so that there is a shallow well in the center, leaving about 1 inch of raised mixture on the outside edges. The well should be ¾ to 1 inch deep.
Carefully spoon the pie filling into the well. You may not need the entire can to fill the well.
Chill for 2 to 3 hours before serving.
■ ■ ■
If cake is more your style, this one is from Betty McLeod.
White Wine Cake
- 1 ½ cups chopped nuts, divided use
- 1 box yellow cake mix
- 1 small box instant vanilla pudding
- 4 eggs
- ¾ cup white wine, divided use
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ cup butter
Grease and flour a Bundt pan.
Sprinkle ½ cup of the nuts in the bottom of the prepared Bundt pan.
Combine the remaining nuts with the cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, ½ cup white wine, oil and ½ cup water. Blend well. Pour into prepared pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. Leave in pan.
In a saucepan, combine the sugar, butter and remaining wine and bring to a boil. Drizzle over cake (still in pan) and let glaze soak into the cake for 15 minutes. Turn cake out on to a plate.
■ ■ ■
"[This recipe is] out of an old Hershey's recipe book. I love them and make them often," writes Kay Daniel.
Chocolate Syrup Brownies
- 1 egg
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- ¾ cup Hershey's chocolate syrup
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- Dash salt
- ½ cup butter, melted
- ¾ cup chopped pecans or walnuts
In a mixing bowl, beat the egg and add the sugar and chocolate syrup.
In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda and salt.
Add flour mixture to the chocolate mixture. Fold in butter and nuts. Spread in a well greased 9-inch square pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. Cut while warm into small squares.
Makes 16 brownies.
Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com