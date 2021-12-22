Sections
Woman in critical condition after Fort Smith house fire, first responders say

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 10:49 a.m.
Firefighters and EMS crews respond on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, to a house fire at 2116 N I Street in Fort Smith. First responders and police were called to the address around 8 a.m. Terry Graves, Battalion Chief of the Fort Smith Fire Department, estimated there were six people inside, including a woman who was trapped and, after an all-hands rescue and administration of CPR, eventually taken to the hospital in an ambulance. As of 10 a.m., Graves said the woman was in critical condition. Visit nwaonline.com/211222Daily/ for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

The Fort Smith Fire Department rescued a woman who was trapped inside the house, according to Terry Graves, Battalion Chief of the Fort Smith Fire Department. Graves estimated there were six people inside. 

The woman was given CPR, taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, Graves said.

EARLIER:

FORT SMITH -- The Police Department is urging residents to avoid the 2100 block of North I Street as crews work to put out a house fire in the area.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said first responders were called to the area at 8 a.m. Wednesday. More information will be released when it becomes available, he said.



Hank Layton contributed to the story.

Print Headline: Fort Smith first responders at scene of house fire

