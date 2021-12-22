Woman in critical condition after Fort Smith house fire, first responders say

The Fort Smith Fire Department rescued a woman who was trapped inside the house, according to Terry Graves, Battalion Chief of the Fort Smith Fire Department. Graves estimated there were six people inside.

The woman was given CPR, taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, Graves said.

EARLIER:

FORT SMITH -- The Police Department is urging residents to avoid the 2100 block of North I Street as crews work to put out a house fire in the area.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said first responders were called to the area at 8 a.m. Wednesday. More information will be released when it becomes available, he said.







