Growth in U.S. tally of people a new low





U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation's founding during the first year of the pandemic as the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents, according to figures released Tuesday.

The United States grew by only 0.1%, with an additional 392,665 added to the U.S. population from July 2020 to July 2021, bringing the nation's count to 331.8 million people, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The U.S. has been experiencing slow population growth for years, but the pandemic exacerbated that trend. This past year was the first time since 1937 -- amid the Great Depression -- that the nation's population grew by fewer than 1 million people.

"I was expecting low growth, but nothing this low," said William Frey, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution's metropolitan policy program. "We knew it [the pandemic] has had a lot of economic impact, a lot of social impact; this shows it has had a big demographic impact that is going to last us for several years."

Almost 810,000 people have died in the United States since the pandemic began, including 475,000 in the year of slight population growth. Mortality has also risen among people who had indirect negative health outcomes as a result of the coronavirus.

Once there's a handle on the pandemic, the U.S. may eventually see a decrease in deaths, but population growth is unlikely to bounce back to what it has been in years past because of fewer births, experts say. That will increase the need for immigration by younger workers whose taxes can support programs such as Social Security, Frey said.

"We have an aging population, and that means fewer women in child-bearing ages," he said. "We see younger people putting off having children, and they're going to have fewer children."

The population slowdown could have dire implications for the country if it persists, leading to problems such as too few young people being available to supply the labor force, Frey said.

"These are numbers you see in some Eastern European countries. It does make you stand up and take notice. It's really a benchmark we hope we don't see too often."

The population estimates are derived from calculating the number of births, deaths and migrations in the U.S.

For the first time, international migration surpassed natural increases that come from births outnumbering deaths. There was a net increase of nearly 245,000 residents from international migration but only about 148,000 from births outnumbering deaths.

International migration dropped by about half from the previous year because of covid-19 restrictions, such as borders being closed for nonessential travel and the closure of many consulates abroad, where visas are issued. As recently as 2016, the U.S. had a net increase of more than 1 million international migrants.

In more than two dozen states, most notably Florida, deaths outnumbered births. Deaths exceeded births in Florida by more than 45,000 people, but the state's saving grace was a migration gain of more than 259,000 people, the nation's highest.

In fact, the biggest absolute gains in population were in Texas, Florida and Arizona, all states that have seen high levels of migration.

University of New Hampshire demographer Kenneth Johnson described the decline in the United States' natural population increase as "stunning," saying it was the smallest spread of births over deaths in more than 80 years.

"In addition to 475,000 deaths directly attributable to covid during the period, it also increased mortality by hindering people's access to treatment for other health conditions, discouraged people from having babies, and reduced immigration," he wrote in an analysis of Tuesday's estimates.

"Of course most of this is covid, but not all of it," Johnson said. "U.S. natural increase was already at a low ebb prior to covid with the fertility rate hitting a new record low each year and deaths steadily rising due to the population aging."

33 STATES SEE RISES

Between 2020 and 2021, 33 states saw population increases, primarily through domestic migration, while 17 states and Washington, D.C., lost population.

States in the Mountain West saw the biggest year-over-year growth rate, with Idaho growing by almost 3%, and Utah and Montana each seeing population increases of 1.7%.

The District of Columbia lost 2.9% of its population, while New York lost 1.6%, and Illinois lost 0.9%.

In pure numbers, California had the greatest net population loss of any state from people leaving: almost 353,000.

While the pandemic gave some people the option of working remotely, data released last month by the Census Bureau shows there was no great migration in the U.S. because of it.





Some did take advantage of the opportunity, however. Tired of the heat, hurricane threats and traffic in Houston, tech worker Heidi Krueger moved to a small town south of Knoxville, Tenn., in September. She can see the Great Smoky Mountains from her front porch.

"Because I was working from home during the pandemic, it made it feasible to move and still keep my same job," Krueger said. "As long as I have internet, I can still connect to our clients."

