DEAR HELOISE: Years ago, when I was very young, my mother would collect grease in an old, empty coffee can. She never threw it down the sink drain because my dad was a plumber and told her to not to clog the drain with grease.

Today, when I fry anything and there is leftover grease, I use paper towels to soak up the grease while it's still in the pan. Then I place the greasy paper towels in the trash. At least this way I don't have to worry about clogging my drains.

-- Amy M., Ocala, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: You had a generic cream soup recipe that I loved! I'd usually add leftover chicken, celery, onions and carrots chopped very fine to add flavor and color. Sadly, I lost the recipe for the cream soup. Would you please reprint it for me and others who love a cream soup as much as I do?

-- Claudia F., Gorham, Maine

DEAR READER: I love this recipe, too! It's so easy to make, and I make it often in chilly weather.

Cream Soup

1 cup nonfat milk powder

1 tablespoon dried onion flakes

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons chicken bouillon powder

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Mix all ingredients and store in an airtight container. To make soup base, add 2 cups cold water to the mix in a large saucepan and stir CONSTANTLY over medium heat until thick. You can use this base to make any flavor of cream soup. Just add your main ingredients to the mix, such as mushrooms, potatoes, broccoli, celery or chicken, and cook for a few minutes longer. This makes about 4 to 6 cups of soup, depending on what you toss in.

DEAR HELOISE: I recently went to a potluck holiday party where everyone brought something in some lovely bowls. To prevent confusion or a mix-up, I wrote my name (first and last) on a piece of paper then taped it to the bottom of the bowl. The clear tape covered my name, so the writing wouldn't get smeared if it came in contact with water.

Last year at about this time I took a beautiful bowl to a holiday party and never got it back. The hostess claimed she didn't have it, so it might have gone home with one of the guests. Now I make sure I get my bowls back.

-- Mary-Ann V., McLean, Va.

DEAR HELOISE: I've found one of the best ways to keep my refrigerator clean. The night before trash pick-up, I go through each shelf and throw out items that need to go in the garbage. This way, everything stays nice in my fridge!

-- Connie L., Tustin, Calif.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com