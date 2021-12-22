Home, yard waste to get split pickup

Large volumes of green materials -- such as grass clippings, tree branches and bagged leaves -- will be picked up separately by North Little Rock Sanitation from trash and bulk items, effective immediately, the city announced in a news release Friday.

The city attributed the change to new disposal and landfill restrictions. The release said the sanitation department is implementing the immediate change because it now has to run routes twice in order not to mix materials. One pickup will be for trash/bulk items, and another will be for bagged leaves, grass clippings and tree branches (all green materials) because they will have to be disposed of in different locations.

Additional information can be obtained by calling the North Little Rock Sanitation Department at (501) 371-8340.