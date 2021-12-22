• Ann LaBore, co-chairman of Friends of Mears Park, a group that maintains a downtown park in St. Paul, Minn., blamed "tree rats" for a decision to forgo strings of twinkly lights in favor of a kaleidoscope projector after a troop of hungry squirrels chewed through the wires of last year's holiday lights display.

• Sarah Rose Gregory, 35, of Athens, Ala., was charged with burglary after being accused of breaking into a neighbor's home to steal gifts from under a Christmas tree, as well as jewelry, clothing and a debit card, Limestone County sheriff's deputies said.

• Dan Cline, deputy chief of the Decatur, Ill., Fire Department, said the city's fire and police department got a rash of calls after a sonic boom attributed to an Air Force F-15 fighter jet rattled the region Tuesday morning, creating "a shaking felt by many residents."

• Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, along with his wife and teenage son who have all been vaccinated, is working from home after all three tested positive for covid-19 after his son began experiencing mild symptoms, his office said.

• Darius Short, 30, and Kenya McCarty, 22, two rookie police officers in Jackson, Miss., were placed on leave after they were caught with a small amount of marijuana and open containers of alcohol while off-duty in a park, police said.

• Andrew White, 23, of Dulles, Va., a former Virginia Commonwealth University student, faces a year in prison and a $2,500 fine after pleading guilty to hazing and serving alcohol to a minor during a fraternity party, resulting in the alcohol-poisoning death of a 19-year-old freshman.

• Nicholas Washington, 24, who crashed into a car as he fled police in 2019, killing an Illinois firefighter in north St. Louis County, Mo., pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and felony resisting arrest and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Robert Lemke, 36, of Bay Point, Calif., was sentenced to three years in prison for sending text messages during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that threatened harm to the mother of CNN journalist Brian Stelter, federal prosecutors said.

• Courtney Hilaire, 29, of Rhode Island, accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications for covid-19 unemployment relief funds using stolen Social Security numbers, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and other counts, U.S. prosecutors said.