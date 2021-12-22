Just for the record

The leader of the Democrats in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer of New York state, says the chamber is still going to vote on the president's Build Back Better bill, probably next month. This is going to happen, he says, even though a senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin, has probably nixed its chances by saying he'd be a "no" vote in the 50-50 Senate.

"Senators should be aware," Sen. Schumer warned, "that the Senate will, in fact, consider the Build Back Better Act, very early in the new year so that every member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television."

That is, he wants people on the record.

We agree wholeheartedly. Let our senators vote on the bill. And then next year the people can vote on their senators. Or at least a third of them.

This is how it should work. Whether Chuck Schumer will be happy with the results come next November, however, is anybody's guess.