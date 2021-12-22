Responsible for dogs

Besides cleaning up their messes, don't leave your dogs outside all day long. My neighbor has two dogs that bark all day long until he comes home from work. Sometimes he's not home until very late. The dogs bark constantly.

My neighbor will call the dogs in when we ask him to. But if he's not home ...

SID WOOD

Little Rock

Charge is ridiculous

"Arkansas Code Annotated Section 23-17-404 established the High Cost Fund (ARHCF) to promote and assure the availability of universal service at rates that are reasonable and affordable, and to provide for reasonably comparable service and rates between rural and urban areas. Pursuant to law the Arkansas Public Service Commission established rules and procedures for the ARHCF and delegated its operation to a trustee. The trustee bills and collects charges from all telecommunications providers and makes payments to qualifying telecommunications providers. Telecommunications providers are allowed by law to surcharge their customers to recover the ARHCF charges they pay. This charge is not a tax."--Arkansas Public Service Commission

Now, my comments: I didn't notice the enormous increase in my AT&T bill until this month and I am shocked by what the Arkansas government has done to us. I understand many people no longer use land lines. But to put this onus on the elderly and the poor is absolutely ridiculous. There are still too many gaps in cell-phone service, and the phones can be very expensive. I live in Pulaski County and we still don't have Internet service to my house.

If I didn't have cell service with a hot spot I would be required to go to dial-up Internet. If my children didn't pay for my cell phone, I would most likely be unable to afford any Internet service. This $10 is about 8.5 percent of the Medicare increase for 2022.

Thanks for listening!

E.H. BROWN

Little Rock

Honoring her oath

Hats off to Liz Cheney. Finally, a politician with the courage and moral fiber to honor the oath she gave when she took office. That oath was to the Constitution, not to blindly follow a political party. It's a rare thing these days, and apparently nonexistent in this state!

MIKE ANDERSON

Monticello