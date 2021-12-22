Maynard man killed after vehicle strikes tree, authorities say

A Maynard man was killed early Sunday when his vehicle struck a tree, deputies said.

Robert C. Collier, 54, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet north on Shelby Road around 3:20 a.m. when his vehicle exited the road on the left side and struck a tree, according to a preliminary crash report from the Randolph County sheriff’s office.

Collier died as a result of the wreck, deputies said.

A passenger in the car, a 43-year-old man from Fairdealing, Mo., was injured in the crash and transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, according to the report.

Deputies described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 624 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.