Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Methodists to help fund abuse victims

by Compiled Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports | Today at 4:09 a.m.

Puerto Rico sues to

stop pension acts

Bloomberg News (WPNS)

The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico said it filed a lawsuit to stop the local government from offering public workers billions in new retirement benefits that it says will undermine the island's long-sought plan to restructure its debt.

In a statement issued late Monday, the board said it had filed the suit in Puerto Rico District Court to stop the pension measures -- known as Act 80, Act 81, and Act 82 -- because they are being pushed forward without sufficient analysis about how to pay for their costs.

The board estimates the three laws could increase government expenses by as much as $8.3 billion over the next 30 years. Even partially implementing Act 80, which promotes early retirement, could cost the government an additional $61 million in the first year alone, the board said.

The lawsuit comes as Puerto Rico nears the end of a four-year bankruptcy process. The island, along with the oversight board and other interested parties, have negotiated a plan that would reduce public debt by $33 billion.

While public workers would not see their benefits cut, the board is seeking to eliminate cost-of-living increases and freeze the pensions of teachers and judges to switch them to a defined-contribution plan, similar to a 401(k). The new laws would freight the island's pension system with new expenses.

The federally-appointed oversight board said it had been negotiating with Governor Pedro Pierluisi for more than a year to explore ways to make the new obligations affordable, but no agreement had been reached. Pierluisi has repeatedly clashed with the board over attempts to modify public pensions.

Print Headline: Methodists to help fund abuse victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT