No. 1 South Carolina gets by No. 2 Stanford

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Aliyah Boston didn't miss this time, her layup with 1:05 to go giving No. 1 South Carolina a 65-61 victory over No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday night.

She finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, her fifth straight double-double and 36th of her career.

It was Boston who couldn't convert last April at the Final Four in the closing seconds to send the Cardinal to a 66-65 victory en route to the national championship.

This time, the 6-5 All-American set herself up down low, got the ball from Destanni Henderson and put it in for the game-winning basket as the Gamecocks (12-0) rallied from 18 points down in the first half to keep alive their best start in six years. It was the biggest comeback in school history.

Stanford (8-3) had a chance to go back in front, but Cameron Brink's jumper came off the rim and into the hands of Boston.

Boston hit a free throw and Destiny Littleton hit two with 0.8 seconds left to close out the win, South Carolina's second this season over a No. 2 team and fifth against a Top-10 opponent.

It was a complete reversal for the Cardinal, who led by 17 points after Hannah Jump opened the second half with a three-pointer. That's when the Gamecocks, fueled by Henderson, went on a 22-4 run to lead 50-49 into the fourth quarter.

Henderson had 17 points, 7 assists and 7 steals after missing the past three games due to injury.

Cameron Brink, Stanford's leading scorer at 14.2 points per game coming in, was held in check by the Gamecocks and finished with three points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Lexie Hull led Stanford with 17 points, just three in the final three quarters.

Stanford came out quickly. Lexie Hull scored 14 points on two three-pointers in the opening quarter and the Cardinal kept up the barrage from outside.

Hull's sister Lacie started the second period with a three-pointer. Jump and Anna Wilson added long-range baskets. By the time Haley Jones got free for a layup, Stanford was up 34-16 in front of a stunned, mostly full house of South Carolina fans.

Stanford had the perfect formula for defeating South Carolina: Make most of your shots and push Boston away from the basket.

South Carolina's pressure took its toll on Stanford, which committed 20 turnovers, 12 in the second half.

Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) shoots against South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)



Stanford guard Hannah Jump (33) is defended by South Carolina guard Saniya Rivers (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

