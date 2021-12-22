Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Aggies hit by covid-19

Gator Bowl president Greg McGarity confirmed reports Tuesday that Texas A&M football operations and bowl practice have been shut down since Saturday due to a covid-19 outbreak within the program. But he said the game on Dec. 31 against Wake Forest at Jacksonville, Fla., "is still a go." TexAgs.com first reported that an outbreak hit "mainly vaccinated athletes," and multiple position groups had been hit "particularly hard." The team is still conducting meetings on a virtual basis. The Aggies, who will face Wake Forest, are due to arrive in Jacksonville for bowl preparation on Sunday. The Deacons are scheduled to report a day later. Requests for comment from Texas A&M associate athletic director of communications and assistant A.D. for football communications Brad Marquardt via email and phone message were not immediately returned. Later Tuesday, associate athletic director Alan Cannon told the Dallas Morning News that the Aggies have "paused in-person activities since Sunday, due to covid-19."

Tech back to Alabama

Former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced Tuesday via Twitter that he is transferring to Alabama. Gibbs' tweet simply read, "RTR," an acronym commonly used by Alabama fans for "Roll Tide Roll." Also, a video attached to the tweet concludes with a photo of Gibbs in an Alabama uniform and the word "committed." Gibbs, who will be a junior in eligibility next season, tweeted his decision to enter the NCAA's transfer portal two days after the Yellow Jackets concluded their season with a loss to Georgia that left Tech with a 3-9 record. One of the more dynamic Tech players in recent seasons, Gibbs was chosen second-team All-American by the Associated Press as an all-purpose back. This season Gibbs gained at least 120 all-purpose yards in nine games, broke six plays for 50 or more yards and averaged 8.9 yards per play in which he touched the ball. Alabama's leading rusher, Brian Robinson, is a fifth-year senior who is expected to leave for the NFL Draft.

Slovis to Pitt

Former Southern Cal quarterback Kedon Slovis announced Tuesday he is heading east to join Atlantic Coast Conference champion Pittsburgh, where he will get a chance to replace ACC Player of the Year Kenny Pickett. "I'm feeling incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be a Panther -- and I can't wait to prove myself again on this stage," Slovis said in a piece he wrote for The Players Tribune released Tuesday evening. Slovis entered his junior season at USC as a Heisman Trophy contender but he struggled to find any rhythm. He passed for 2,153 yards with 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in 9 games before being lost for the season with a leg injury. Slovis joins a wide-open race to replace Pickett, who announced last week he will not play when the 12th-ranked Panthers (11-2) face No. 10 Michigan State (10-2) in the Peach Bowl next week. Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi has not said who will start in place of Pickett, though Nick Patti figures to get the nod as the primary backup. The Panthers also have Davis Beville and Arizona State transfer Joey Yellen, who joined Pitt in January 2020. Pitt is in the process of looking for a new offensive coordinator after Mark Whipple left for the same position at Nebraska. Whoever is at quarterback for the Panthers won't lack for weapons, including Biletnikoff Award-winning wide receiver Jordan Addison, who caught 93 passes for 1,479 yards and 17 touchdowns.

BASEBALL

MLB salaries down

Major League Baseball payrolls dropped 4% in 2021 compared to the league's last full season, and the $4.05 billion total was the lowest in a fully completed year since 2015. Falling payrolls have sparked the labor unrest that led to the sport's first work stoppage in more than a quarter-century this month, when the collective bargaining agreement expired and owners locked out the players Dec. 2. Payrolls are down 4.6% from their record high of just under $4.25 billion in 2017, the first year of the just-expired CBA, according to information sent to clubs by the commissioner's office and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday. Spending on big league players has not been this low since a $3.9 billion total in 2015. The Los Angeles Dodgers led baseball with a $262 million payroll in 2021, the second highest in major league history behind the franchise's $291 million mark in 2015. The Dodgers were hit with a $32.65 million luxury tax bill Monday as the sport resumed penalizing big spenders after a one-season suspension of the tax due to the pandemic. San Diego was the only other club assessed a tax, charged $1.29 million after failing to make the playoffs with a roster led by Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Yu Darvish, Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer. Five teams finished within $4 million of the $210 million threshold on payrolls as calculated for luxury tax purposes: Philadelphia ($209.4 million), the New York Yankees ($208.4 million), the New York Mets ($207.7 million), Boston ($207.6 million) and Houston ($206.6 million). The Yankees had baseball's second-highest payroll in 2021 -- not adjusted for luxury tax purposes -- at nearly $204 million, their lowest in a full season since 2018. Pittsburgh was last at $50 million, the lowest total of any team in a full season since Houston's $29 million in 2013. Cleveland was at $53 million, Baltimore at $59 million, Miami at $61 million and Tampa Bay at $77 million.

Tigers' first-base coach dies

Kimera Bartee, a former Major League Baseball outfielder and Detroit Tigers first base coach, died Monday. He was 49. The Tigers made the announcement Tuesday, saying Bartee died suddenly. They did not disclose the cause of death. "Throughout his time in our organization as both a player and coach, Kimera was known as a kind soul but intense competitor who did his best every day to elevate those around him to do great things," Tigers General Manager Al Avila said. "While Tigers fans got used to seeing him in the first base coach's box, Kimera's impact on our ballclub went far deeper and will be sorely missed." Bartee was an outfielder in Detroit from 1996 to 1999 and played the next two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies. He was from Omaha, Neb., and played for his hometown Creighton University Bluejays. The Tigers promoted him to first-base coach during the 2021 season after he was the organization's roving outfield and baserunning instructor, a role he had in 2020 with the Philadelphia Phillies. He was previously first-base coach for the Pirates Pirates and also was an outfield and baserunning coordinator for their minor league teams.