100 years ago

Dec. 22, 1921

PINE BLUFF -- Fire today caused a loss of approximately $8,000, partially covered by insurance, in the Bell tailoring establishment at 200 Main street, and the clothing store of L. Davis next door. The blaze was discovered in the rear of the tailor shop and quickly spread to the clothing store, which was soon a mass of flames. Quick work of the Fire Department prevented the spreading of the flames, although the De Luxe cafe, which is just north of the Bell establishment, and the Pollack store, south of the fire, and offices on the upper floor of the building, were filled with smoke, but little damage was done...The blaze is believed to have been caused from a small gas stove in the tailor shop.

50 years ago

Dec. 22, 1971

• A civil suit filed Tuesday in federal District Court at Little Rock charged that four Little Rock bond dealers conspired to fix the price on $3 million in bonds issued in November by the City of Pine Bluff to finance a convention center. The suit, filed by Thurman Ragar and Marie A. Ferrara of Pine Bluff, charged that the alleged action was in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act and the Clayton Antitrust Act, which regulate trusts and monopolies. The suit charges that the defendants conspired to submit a bid that demanded a higher interest rate on the bonds than was indicated on their fair market value.

25 years ago

Dec. 22, 1996

• John Deering, chief political cartoonist at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, has won a prestigious national award. Deering, who has drawn cartoons for the newspaper since 1981, was unanimously selected as the 1996 winner of the Berryman Award for Editorial Cartoonist. Sponsored by the National Press Foundation in Washington, D.C., the award carries a $1,000 stipend as well as round-trip travel and a night's stay and meals at the Washington Hilton Hotel for the foundation's annual dinner in February. The award is open to editorial cartoonists at newspapers and magazines for work that "exhibits power to influence public opinion, plus good drawing and striking effect," according to the foundation.

10 years ago

Dec. 22, 2011

• An application for a replacement permit to serve beer and wine at Magic Springs & Crystal Falls was denied by the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division earlier this month in part because of an objection filed by Hot Springs Mayor Ruth Carney, division officials confirmed Wednesday. The amusement park, which changed ownership in January, is required to apply for replacement permits under the new owner's name. The park operated five permits at different venues on the premises, and the new owners also requested two additional permits, according to the application.