Pine Bluff police: Woman wanted in Dollarway shooting

A woman is wanted in a Dec. 15 shooting in the Dollarway area of Pine Bluff, and police are asking the public for help in locating her.

Deanna Marie Lever, 33, is known to frequent residences in the area of Shirley Street and Bonnie Park, according to a news release from Pine Bluff police. Lever, who is listed as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds, is to be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Lever’s location is asked to call the Pine Bluff Police Department’s detective office at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300. Information can also be shared via the department’s Facebook page.