Woman accused of throwing items

Little Rock police tasered and arrested a woman Monday after they say she attacked officers with a glass bottle, a hammer and a metal candlestick, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding to a report of unknown trouble at 4103 W. 13th St. encountered Denisa McDowell, 37, of Little Rock. Officers say she charged at them, hurling a glass bottle at them before swinging the hammer and the candlestick at them.

Police used a Taser on McDowell, who was taken to the ground and arrested, the report states. After being arrested, she was still too combative to be fingerprinted, the report notes.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]





McDowell faces a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

Returning of doors leads to one arrest

An Austin man faces a felony theft-of-property charge after police say he attempted to steal from a Home Depot and return the goods for cash Tuesday morning, according to an arrest report.

A loss prevention officer at the home improvement store on McCain Boulevard told a North Little Rock police officer that he saw Brian Lowrey, 30, pass the cash registers with two bathroom shower doors, each valued at about $800, without paying.

Lowrey then returned to the store, went to the customer service desk and attempted to return the items for cash, the report states.