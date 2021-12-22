Road worker struck by vehicle in rural Conway dies, troopers say

A road worker struck by a vehicle in rural Conway County two weeks ago has died, state police confirmed.

Kurt Cottier, 28, of Russellville, was working in the right travel lane in a work zone on Interstate 40 west at 1:45 a.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

A 2015 Dodge Ram and a 2014 Ford F-150 were stationary on the right shoulder in a work zone, the report states.

A 2010 Honda Accent was traveling west on I-40 in the right travel lane, when the front passenger side of the vehicle collided with the rear driver’s side of the Dodge Ram, causing damage to the rear tail light, troopers said.

The vehicle continued traveling west, causing minor damage to the complete driver’s side, troopers said. The front passenger side then impacted Cottier, sending him into the Dodge Ram, causing damage to the driver’s side door and mirror, according to the report.

Cottier was transported to UAMS Medical Center, where he died Sunday, according to state police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Troopers described the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 624 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.