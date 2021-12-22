Robinson delivers on chance

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas sophomore guard Jaxon Robinson had a nice game off the bench against Hofstra.

Robinson, a transfer from Texas A&M, was even better in his first start for the Razorbacks on Tuesday night against Elon, when he scored a career-high 14 points to help Arkansas win 81-55 at Walton Arena.

In Hofstra's 89-81 victory over Arkansas last Saturday night at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Jackson was a bright spot for the Razorbacks with nine points -- which had been his career high -- in seven minutes.

That performance helped earn Jackson earn a start Tuesday. He hit 3 of 6 three-pointers against Elon after hitting 3 of 4 against Hofstra.

"Jaxson has been very confident the last two games," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Hopefully, he's on the path to what some of our younger guys were last year where right around this time where they felt more comfortable with play sets and style of play."

Robinson had nine points in the first half, including two three-pointers during Arkansas' 17-0 run to end the half with a 40-32 lead.

"I thought Jaxson in the first half was off the charts great," Musselman said. "I thought to start the second half, maybe some uncharacteristic plays for him early on.

"We sat him down, and I thought when he went back in for the second time in the second half, he did a really good job.

"With a younger player, there's going to be a lot of growth even throughout a game as well as growth throughout the season."

Robinson's high as a freshman for the Aggies was six points, but he figures to be a key player for the Razorbacks, especially in boosting their three-point shooting.

"Man, Jaxson is a young sniper," Arkansas junior forward Kamani Johnson said. "He's the youngest guy on the team [19]. ... So being here when you're a younger guy around all the older guys, your confidence is a little lower sometimes if you're not getting the playing time.

"But one thing about Jaxson Robinson, he can shoot the ball. Like, the skin off the ball. We're going to need him to do that down the road and we're all behind Jax.

"When it leaves his hands, you can trust that bench is up. We all feel like it's going in. So as long as he keeps shooting that ball, trust me, we have confidence in that. So we're going to keep on going to him."

Making his point

Arkansas sophomore guard Davonte "Devo" Davis scored just one point against Elon -- on a free throw, he have one field-goal attempt -- but still impacted the game heavily with 6 assists, 6 rebounds and 1 turnover in 35 minutes off the bench.

"Devo is one of those players where he doesn't have to score to put his footprint on the game," Kamani Johnson said. "If he scores, that's a plus. But Devo's a playmaker.

"So if he scores, it's great. If he doesn't score, it's great. Devo's going to affect the game either way, in a positive way."

Cashing in

Arkansas senior guard Chris Lykes has hit 61 of 70 free throws on the season after being 12 of 12 against Elon.

Earlier this season, Lykes hit 10 of 10 free throws in Arkansas' 72-64 victory over Kansas State.

Lykes is the first Razorback since Joe Kleine during the 1983-84 season to have multiple games of shooting 10 of 10 or better from the free-throw line.

As a sophomore at Miami, Lykes hit 14 of 14 free throws against Wake Forest during the 2018-19 season.

MRI for Muss

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said he will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging scan today for a left shoulder injury he sustained when Trey Wade -- 6-6 and 220 pounds -- accidentally jumped into him during a drill.

Musselman was injured a few weeks ago, but said the pain in his shoulder has persisted.

Brooklyn guys

Arkansas and Elon both got big games from their players from Brooklyn.

Razorbacks junior Kamani Johnson had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. Sophomore forward Michael Graham led the Phoenix with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

55 the speed limit

Elon's 55 points were the fewest scored by the Phoenix this season and fewest allowed by the Razorbacks.

The previous low for an Arkansas opponent came in the Razorbacks' 74-61 victory over Mercer to open the season.

Elon's previous low was 56 points in losses to Ole Miss (74-56) and Duke (87-56).

All-transfer lineup

All five players who started for the Razorbacks are transfers.

The lineup included guards JD Notae, who transferred from Jacksonville (Fla.) University, Chris Lykes (Miami) and Jaxson Robinson (Texas A&M), and forwards Connor Vanover (California) and Trey Wade (Wichita State).

O-for-SEC

Elon dropped to 0-3 against SEC teams this season.

Before losing to Arkansas, the Phoenix lost 74-61 at Florida and 74-56 to Ole Miss in Charleston, S.C.

Vs. Elon

Arkansas improved to 2-0 against Elon.

Twenty years ago in the teams' first meeting, the Razorbacks won 96-52 on Dec. 19, 2001, at Walton Arena.

Make it 16

Arkansas won its 16th consecutive game at Walton Arena, dating to an 81-68 loss to No. 10 Missouri last season.

Arkansas is 8-0 at Walton Arena this season.

For starters

The Razorbacks had their fourth different starting lineup of the season with JD Notae, Chris Lykes, Jaxson Robinson, Connor Vanover and Trey Wade.