Rogers planners approve two apartment complexes

Planning commission officers

Commissioners elected the following officers for the upcoming year:

• Chair — Rachel Crawford

• Vice chair — John Schmelzle

• Secretary — Eric Zvers

Source: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

ROGERS -- Planning commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved two large-scale developments that will bring nearly 200 housing units to the city.

The Bend on Promenade will include eight apartment buildings with 160 units, an office building and a club house on 7.8 acres, located at 4401 W. Cedar Brooke Lane, according to planner Amber Long. The project was recommended for approval by city staff and the development review committee.

The Promenade Commons Phase II will add 35 units to the existing development for people over the age of 55, according to planner Nicholas Little. The proposed four-story, 12,286-square-foot building and parking lot will be located on 1.3 acres at 4100 W. Oak St. City staff and the development review committee recommended the project for approval.

In other business, commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the City Council approve a request from Michael Agostini to rezone 0.4 acres at 409 N. Sixth St. from the residential duplex and patio homes zoning district to the neighborhood transition district.

The district is intended to support the transition between existing residential neighborhoods and more active and urban commercial areas, according to city code. Permitted uses include certain types of small businesses, professional offices, child care, schools and churches, and single-family and multifamily residences, the code states.

City staff recommended the change because the site is less than a quarter-mile from an access corridor and a residential neighborhood, and it's intended to be in the neighborhood transition district according the downtown regional zoning plan, Long said.

Commissioners also unanimously voted to recommend the City Council approve a request from DRD Blessings LLC to rezone 0.5 acres at 510 N. Sixth St. from the residential duplex and patio homes zoning district to the neighborhood transition district.

The request is consistent with the comprehensive growth map, Little said. The neighborhood transition zoning district is allowed within the regional growth designation, and according to the downtown regional center zoning plan, the property is intended for the neighborhood transition district, he said.