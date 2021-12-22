Rogers School Board approves two bonus payments

Recognition

Rob Phillips, a Rogers School Board member, was recognized at Tuesday’s board meeting for attaining at least 50 hours of board training. The Arkansas School Board Association provides a structure for school board members to complete progressive levels of training to enhance boardsmanship skills and earn hours through board development activities. Phillips has been a board member since October 2018.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

ROGERS -- School District employees can look forward to two bonus payments within the next six months.

The School Board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to make the payments of $750 to teachers and other certified staff members in January and again in May. Classified staff members, such as bus drivers and food service workers, also will receive bonuses equal to about 1.6% of their salary, capped at $750.

Superintendent Marlin Berry said the payments are a way of rewarding employees for their hard work during what has been a challenging year because of the pandemic.

They have worked longer hours and under pressure to keep students, staff and families as safe as possible and have helped make up for frequent shortages in substitute teachers, drivers, kitchen staff, custodial staff and more, Berry said.

The two bonus payments combined will cost the district about $3 million, according to Jake Haak, the district's chief financial officer.

The district employs about 2,100 people, Berry said. Rogers' minimum salary for teachers this year is $47,250.

Rogers is among several school districts in Northwest Arkansas to grant bonuses to employees within the past two months, including the Bentonville, Fayetteville and Springdale districts.

In other business Tuesday, the board approved a guaranteed maximum price of $1,054,903 for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment to go with the upcoming Eastside Elementary School remodeling project.

The system must be ordered in advance to ensure it arrives in time for construction to begin, but in addition, ordering it now helps the district avoid some price increases that will take place next month, Berry said.

The Eastside remodeling project will begin in June and conclude by August 2023, said Michelle McClaflin, an architect with Hight Jackson Associates.

McClaflin gave the board an overview of the project, providing some renderings of how the school will look -- inside and out -- once the work is done.

In addition to the new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, some of the other planned improvements to the school include a new, secure entrance at the front of the building; new flooring; new classroom cabinets and cubbies; a fire alarm upgrade; and kitchen improvements.

The school at 505 E. New Hope Road was built in 1972 and serves about 480 students from prekindergarten through fifth grade, administrators said.

The overall remodeling project is anticipated to cost as much as $14 million, according to Charles Lee, assistant superintendent for general administration. The work will be funded using district building and CARES Act funds, he said.