Speakers motivate pupils to excel

Volunteers with the Ivy Center for Education met with junior and senior high school students at Pine Bluff High School recently to encourage them to aim high in their careers.

Presenters were Mattie Collins, president of the center; Sederick Charles Rice, associate professor of biology at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; Danielle Harris, recruitment specialist from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central Region Campus; and Chandra Griffin, interim executive director of the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency.

The volunteers spoke to students about free ACT workshops, scholarships, and admission into colleges and universities; educational and work opportunities as future engineers in STEM and transportation areas; healthcare career training opportunities, and their role in reducing litter in the city, according to a news release.

The focus of the event was to encourage students to make good grades, ACT scores, life choices, and participate in the Ivy Center programs to support their learning, knowledge, and future success.

Collins discussed the importance of students in the community and the impact they can have in the city of Pine Bluff, the state of Arkansas, throughout the United States, and around the world.

Harris encouraged students to choose careers in health care.

"We need more doctors, dentists, nurses and medical professionals in Jefferson County and the state of Arkansas," Harris said.

Rice presented students with mathematical puzzle challenges for the opportunity to win four $25 gift cards, as motivation for their critical thinking, attention to detail, and math skills. Students also received flyers for current Ivy Center programs and brochures from UAMS South Central.

Jayla Jones, a senior at Pine Bluff High School, remarked on the session.

"The presentation from the Ivy Center for Education was realistic," Jones said. "A great talk about finances. It was also a great wake-up call. It caused me to reevaluate my financial choices for my future."

The overall goal of the Ivy Center is to encourage and motivate middle and high school students to choose educational paths and careers that fall within the various STEM and health care fields because of the opportunities, intellectual development, creative thinking, financial security, challenging work, and potential to benefit society.

"The scholars were respectful towards the presenters," Collins said. "They displayed their excellent math skills and showed that they love to be challenged. The scholars were awesome."

All Ivy Center academic excellence workshops, including STEM and ACT Boot Camps, are funded in part by grants from the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, the Blue and You Foundation and donations from the Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield EEC; the Ryland Family Charitable Foundation and Eric and Kerin Burdette. Due to covd-19 all workshops are offered virtually.

The event at the high school was coordinated by Eric Mayfield and Kim West, with closing remarks by Ronnieus Thompson, assistant principal.

For details about the Ivy Center for Education programs, send an email to Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com and follow the Ivy Center for Education on Facebook.