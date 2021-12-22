Sportsboard

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LAST THREE GAMES

UAPB MEN (2-11)

• Dec. 8: vs. Arkansas State, lost 84-73

• Dec. 14: at Texas, lost 63-31

• Dec. 18: vs. Ecclesia, won 97-56

UAPB WOMEN (4-5)

• Dec. 4: vs. Tulane (at Miami), won 79-74

• Dec. 6: at Miami, lost 78-65

• Dec. 15: at Ala.-Birmingham, lost 84-69

--Game at Central Arkansas on Tuesday was canceled

UAM MEN (7-3, 3-1 Great American)

• Dec. 4: vs. Arkansas Tech, won 58-55

• Dec. 11: vs. Harding, won 71-57

• Dec. 18: at Ouachita Baptist, won 70-60

UAM WOMEN (0-10, 0-4 Great American)

• Dec. 4: vs. Arkansas Tech, lost 72-66

• Dec. 11: vs. Harding, lost 73-45

• Dec. 18: at Ouachita Baptist, lost 87-59

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

KING COTTON HOLIDAY CLASSIC

At Pine Bluff Convention Center

Monday, Dec. 27

GIRLS

9 a.m.: Game 1A, Watson Chapel vs. Shreveport Huntington

10:15 a.m.: Game 1B, Sylvan Hills vs. Memphis Hutchinson School for Girls

BOYS

11:30 a.m.: Game 2, Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower vs. Little Rock Parkview

12:45 p.m.: Game 3, Raymond (Miss.) vs. St. Louis Christian Brothers

2 p.m.: Game 4, Chicago De La Salle vs. Baytown (Texas) Goose Creek Memorial

3:15 p.m.: Game 5, White Hall vs. Shreveport Huntington

4:30 p.m.: Game 6, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter vs. Magnolia

5:45 p.m.: Game 7, Beaumont (Texas) United vs. Watson Chapel

7 p.m.: Game 8, North Little Rock vs. Shreveport Calvary Baptist

8:15 p.m.: Game 9, Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge vs. Pine Bluff

Tuesday, Dec. 28

GIRLS

9 a.m.: Game 10A, Pine Bluff vs. Memphis Hutchinson School for Girls

10:15 a.m.: Game 10B, Sylvan Hills vs. Shreveport Huntington

BOYS

11:30 a.m.: Game 11, King Bracket, Raymond-Christian Brothers loser vs. Beaumont United-Watson Chapel loser

12:45 p.m.: Game 12, King Bracket, North Little Rock-Calvary Baptist loser vs. Cane Ridge-Pine Bluff loser

2 p.m.: Game 13, Creed Bracket, Hightower-Parkview loser vs. De La Salle-Goose Creek Memorial loser

3:15 p.m.: Game 14, Creed Bracket, White Hall-Huntington loser vs. Cardinal Ritter-Magnolia loser

4:30 p.m.: Game 15, King Bracket semifinal, Raymond-Christian Brothers winner vs. Beaumont United-Watson Chapel winner

5:45 p.m.: Game 16, Creed Bracket semifinal, Cardinal Ritter-Magnolia winner vs. White Hall-Huntington winner

7 p.m.: Game 17, King Bracket semifinal, North Little Rock-Calvary Baptist winner vs. Cane Ridge-Pine Bluff winner

8:15 p.m.: Game 18, Creed Bracket semifinal, Hightower-Parkview winner vs. De La Salle-Goose Creek Memorial winner

Wednesday, Dec. 29

GIRLS

9:15 a.m.: Game 19, Watson Chapel vs. Memphis Hutchinson School for Girls

BOYS

11:30 a.m.: Game 21, Game 12 loser vs. Game 11 winner

12:45 p.m.: Game 22, Game 16 loser vs. Game 18 loser

2 p.m.: Game 23, Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 loser

3:15 p.m.: Game 24, Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 winner

4:40 p.m.: Game 25, Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser

5:45 p.m.: Game 26, Game 17 loser vs. Game 15 loser

7 p.m.: Creed Bracket championship

8:15 p.m.: King Bracket championship

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Dec. 28

College basketball

UAPB at SMU (women), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

College basketball

SW Oklahoma State at UAM (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

College basketball

NW Oklahoma State at UAM (women and men), 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

College basketball

Alabama A&M at UAPB (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Prep basketball

Magnolia at Watson Chapel (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Dollarway at Helena-West Helena Central (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

College basketball

Alabama State at UAPB (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

College basketball

UAM at SE Oklahoma State (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

Prep basketball

Episcopal Collegiate at Dollarway (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Hot Springs at Pine Bluff (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Watson Chapel at Camden Fairview (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

White Hall at Texarkana (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

College basketball

UAM at East Central (Okla.) (women and men), 1 p.m.

UAPB at Texas Southern (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10

College basketball

UAPB at Prairie View A&M (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Prep basketball

Hamburg at Watson Chapel (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Sheridan at White Hall (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Dollarway at Central Arkansas Christian (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Pine Bluff at El Dorado (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

College basketball

UAM at Southern Arkansas (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

Prep basketball

LISA Academy West at Dollarway (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Warren at Watson Chapel (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

College basketball

Henderson State at UAM (women and men), 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at UAPB (women and men), 3 p.m.