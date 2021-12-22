Sportsboard

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LAST THREE GAMES
UAPB MEN (2-11)
• Dec. 8: vs. Arkansas State, lost 84-73
• Dec. 14: at Texas, lost 63-31
• Dec. 18: vs. Ecclesia, won 97-56
UAPB WOMEN (4-5)
• Dec. 4: vs. Tulane (at Miami), won 79-74
• Dec. 6: at Miami, lost 78-65
• Dec. 15: at Ala.-Birmingham, lost 84-69
--Game at Central Arkansas on Tuesday was canceled
UAM MEN (7-3, 3-1 Great American)
• Dec. 4: vs. Arkansas Tech, won 58-55
• Dec. 11: vs. Harding, won 71-57
• Dec. 18: at Ouachita Baptist, won 70-60
UAM WOMEN (0-10, 0-4 Great American)
• Dec. 4: vs. Arkansas Tech, lost 72-66
• Dec. 11: vs. Harding, lost 73-45
• Dec. 18: at Ouachita Baptist, lost 87-59
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
KING COTTON HOLIDAY CLASSIC
At Pine Bluff Convention Center
Monday, Dec. 27
GIRLS
9 a.m.: Game 1A, Watson Chapel vs. Shreveport Huntington
10:15 a.m.: Game 1B, Sylvan Hills vs. Memphis Hutchinson School for Girls
BOYS
11:30 a.m.: Game 2, Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower vs. Little Rock Parkview
12:45 p.m.: Game 3, Raymond (Miss.) vs. St. Louis Christian Brothers
2 p.m.: Game 4, Chicago De La Salle vs. Baytown (Texas) Goose Creek Memorial
3:15 p.m.: Game 5, White Hall vs. Shreveport Huntington
4:30 p.m.: Game 6, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter vs. Magnolia
5:45 p.m.: Game 7, Beaumont (Texas) United vs. Watson Chapel
7 p.m.: Game 8, North Little Rock vs. Shreveport Calvary Baptist
8:15 p.m.: Game 9, Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge vs. Pine Bluff
Tuesday, Dec. 28
GIRLS
9 a.m.: Game 10A, Pine Bluff vs. Memphis Hutchinson School for Girls
10:15 a.m.: Game 10B, Sylvan Hills vs. Shreveport Huntington
BOYS
11:30 a.m.: Game 11, King Bracket, Raymond-Christian Brothers loser vs. Beaumont United-Watson Chapel loser
12:45 p.m.: Game 12, King Bracket, North Little Rock-Calvary Baptist loser vs. Cane Ridge-Pine Bluff loser
2 p.m.: Game 13, Creed Bracket, Hightower-Parkview loser vs. De La Salle-Goose Creek Memorial loser
3:15 p.m.: Game 14, Creed Bracket, White Hall-Huntington loser vs. Cardinal Ritter-Magnolia loser
4:30 p.m.: Game 15, King Bracket semifinal, Raymond-Christian Brothers winner vs. Beaumont United-Watson Chapel winner
5:45 p.m.: Game 16, Creed Bracket semifinal, Cardinal Ritter-Magnolia winner vs. White Hall-Huntington winner
7 p.m.: Game 17, King Bracket semifinal, North Little Rock-Calvary Baptist winner vs. Cane Ridge-Pine Bluff winner
8:15 p.m.: Game 18, Creed Bracket semifinal, Hightower-Parkview winner vs. De La Salle-Goose Creek Memorial winner
Wednesday, Dec. 29
GIRLS
9:15 a.m.: Game 19, Watson Chapel vs. Memphis Hutchinson School for Girls
BOYS
11:30 a.m.: Game 21, Game 12 loser vs. Game 11 winner
12:45 p.m.: Game 22, Game 16 loser vs. Game 18 loser
2 p.m.: Game 23, Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 loser
3:15 p.m.: Game 24, Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 winner
4:40 p.m.: Game 25, Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser
5:45 p.m.: Game 26, Game 17 loser vs. Game 15 loser
7 p.m.: Creed Bracket championship
8:15 p.m.: King Bracket championship
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Dec. 28
College basketball
UAPB at SMU (women), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
College basketball
SW Oklahoma State at UAM (women and men), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
College basketball
NW Oklahoma State at UAM (women and men), 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 3
College basketball
Alabama A&M at UAPB (women and men), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Prep basketball
Magnolia at Watson Chapel (girls and boys), 6 p.m.
Dollarway at Helena-West Helena Central (girls and boys), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
College basketball
Alabama State at UAPB (women and men), 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
College basketball
UAM at SE Oklahoma State (women and men), 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
Prep basketball
Episcopal Collegiate at Dollarway (girls and boys), 6 p.m.
Hot Springs at Pine Bluff (girls and boys), 6 p.m.
Watson Chapel at Camden Fairview (girls and boys), 6 p.m.
White Hall at Texarkana (girls and boys), 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
College basketball
UAM at East Central (Okla.) (women and men), 1 p.m.
UAPB at Texas Southern (women and men), 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10
College basketball
UAPB at Prairie View A&M (women and men), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Prep basketball
Hamburg at Watson Chapel (girls and boys), 6 p.m.
Sheridan at White Hall (girls and boys), 6 p.m.
Dollarway at Central Arkansas Christian (girls and boys), 6 p.m.
Pine Bluff at El Dorado (girls and boys), 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
College basketball
UAM at Southern Arkansas (women and men), 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
Prep basketball
LISA Academy West at Dollarway (girls and boys), 6 p.m.
Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff (girls and boys), 6 p.m.
Warren at Watson Chapel (girls and boys), 6 p.m.
White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside (girls and boys), 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
College basketball
Henderson State at UAM (women and men), 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at UAPB (women and men), 3 p.m.