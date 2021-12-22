Springdale overwhelms Conway, 73-45

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale appears primed for the start of 6A-West Conference play.

The Bulldogs took control from the outset and overwhelmed Conway 73-45 Tuesday in a nonconference game at the Bulldogs' gym. Freshman Isaiah Sealy scored 21 points to lead the way for Springdale.

The win is the sixth consecutive for the Bulldogs (9-3), who will take off for the Christmas break before opening 6A-West play at Rogers Heritage on Jan. 4.

"Conference play is going to be tough, but we're 9-3 and I love that," Springdale Coach Jeremy Price said. "Every team has a great coach and every team has enough good players. But I'll definitely be able to enjoy the break a lot more after having a little win streak going into it."

Sealy is a 6-5 freshman who is listed as a guard/forward for the Bulldogs. He got off to a good start with eight points in the first half mostly on drives to the basket. He then added a three-pointer in the second half as the Bulldogs continued to pull away from the Wampus Cats (7-3), who are usually a strong contender in the 6A-Central Conference.

"[Sealy] has been needing a game like this," Price said. "We see it every day in practice, but we've kind of been waiting for it to happen in a game. He's having to adjust a little bit to the varsity game, but I think he's beginning to catch up."

Springdale received contributions for several players, including Anderson Isaacks, a 6-0 senior forward who scored 14 points. Freshman Courtland Muldrew added 11 points and senior Marshawn McPherson had 10. Keiron Duncan scored 11 points to lead Conway.

Seven players scored at least one basket in the first half when Springdale bolted to a 16-point lead. Isaacks, Skyler Bieker, Anthony Thomas, and Marshawn McPherson each made three-pointers, while Muldrew and Sealy drove inside for baskets. Sealy provided Springdale with its biggest lead of the first half, 37-21, when he spun inside for a basket late in the second quarter.

Conway cut the Springdale lead to 44-33 in the third quarter. But Thomas and Muldrew answered with three-pointers and Tevin Tate powered inside for a basket to put the Bulldogs ahead 52-35. The lead grew to 56-39 in the fourth quarter following a three-point play by Isaacks with under five minutes left to play.