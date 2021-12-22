STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: UA’s Moore preseason All American | ASU's Omier earns Sun Belt honor

BASEBALL

UA’s Moore preseason All American

Arkansas infielder Robert Moore has been named a preseason All-American for the second year in a row.

The Razorback infielder earned second-team recognition at second base from Collegiate Baseball, which released its preseason All-America teams Tuesday. Moore was also named a preseason All-American prior to the start of the 2021 season, garnering second and third-team praise from Baseball America and D1Baseball, respectively.

Moore batted .283 with a team-leading 16 home runs and 53 RBI in 2021, his first full season with the Razorbacks. The junior established himself as one of college baseball’s premier middle infielders, earning spots on the All-SEC first team, SEC all newcomer team and SEC all-defensive team after the season.

— Democrat-Gazette press services

BASKETBALL

ASU's Omier earns Sun Belt honor

For the first time in his career, Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week. The sophomore forward went 11 of 18 from the field during the Red Wolves’ two games against Texas Tech and Air Force, the latter of which saw Omier finish with 22 points, 16 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Omier, 6-7, 232 pounds, entered Tuesday as one of only 16 players in Division I averaging a double-double. A native of Nicaragua, Omier went into ASU’s game against Lyon College on Tuesday averaging at 13.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

He now has 21 career double-doubles, the second-most by any Division I player since the start of the season.