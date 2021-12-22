Super Quiz: Christmas Songs Quiz

1. What was the weather like when Rudolph made his famous ride?

2. In "The Christmas Song," what are roasting on an open fire?

3. What two things are you told not to do in "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town"?

4. What song begins, "City sidewalks, busy sidewalks dressed in holiday style"?

5. This song tells you to "hang a shining star upon the highest bough."

6. What song ends with, "If only in my dreams"?

7. In "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," where is the prettiest sight found?

8. What caused Frosty the Snowman to start dancing around?

9. What bird has "gone away" in "Winter Wonderland"?

ANSWERS:

1. Foggy

2. Chestnuts

3. Better not cry, better not pout

4. "Silver Bells"

5. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

6. "I'll Be Home for Christmas"

7. "On your own front door"

8. An old silk hat was placed on his head

9. Bluebird