Man, 65, dies after vehicle hits utility pole in rural Mississippi County, troopers say

A man died in rural Mississippi County on Tuesday morning after his vehicle struck a utility pole, troopers said.

Danny R. Seaton, 65, of Burdette was driving a 2011 Chevrolet west on East Arkansas 120 when the crash happened around 8:15 a.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

The vehicle exited the road to the left and the front-passenger side of the vehicle struck a utility pole, troopers said

Seaton was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the report as clear and dry.

At least 624 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.