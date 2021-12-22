UNDER THE RADAR: Fort Smith Southside's Dmitri Lloyd

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Fort Smith Southside linebacker/tight end Dmitri Lloyd.

Class: 2022

Position: LB/TE

Size: 6-1, 230 pounds

Stats: He recorded 64 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble in 7 games, and had 15 receptions at tight end in the first 4 games.

Interest: Missouri Southern, Arkansas Tech, Northeastern State and other programs

Coach Kim Dameron:

“Very physical, he’s explosive, he’s got a knack. What’s amazing about him is he’s only played seven games as a linebacker and we had him as a tight end and he’s getting recruited as a tight end by some people. After his junior year, they were recruiting him as a tight end/ H-Back, fullback-type guy. After about game four games, we moved him to linebacker to get that kind of athlete there. He took to it very naturally.

“He’s extremely intelligent. He’s a 4.0 student and it didn’t take him any time at all to learn the position. He’s just a good football player and he’s going to be successful on either side of the ball. He’s got a great motor and is very physical.”







