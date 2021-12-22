White Hall OKs worker raises, bonus

The good cheer for all city employees will continue into the New Year as the White Hall City Council approved raises and a $1,500 bonus.

The raise was unanimously approved at the White Hall City Council's regular December meeting.

Starting Jan. 1, all city employees from all departments with less than 10 years of service will receive a $100 per month salary increase, and those from all departments with more than 10 years of service will receive $150 per month.

Mayor Noel Foster said, "This includes all city employees, whether police, public works and administrative."

According to city records, White Hall has 25 employees who have worked for the city for less than 10 years, and 17 employees who have worked for more than 10 years.

The funding for the raises will come from the city's 2022 General Fund.

According to the 2022 budget, the city has allotted about $570,489 for salaries, about $130,000 for employee matching insurance and $20,000 for Workers Compensation.

"Our employees are our number one resource," Foster said.

However, he added, "The employee market is competitive," so he is paying attention to city employees at all salary levels.

"It's expensive to hire and train employees," Foster said.

A little extra

While the bonuses weren't part of the planned 2021 general fund spending, the city had the money for the outlay.

Last year's budget was kept bare bones just in case of an economic downturn, officials have said.

With the year end fast approaching, Foster said, he and city council members wanted to show city employees their appreciation.

Foster said, "The city is fortunate to have great employees that work very hard to make White Hall a great place to live and work."