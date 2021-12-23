The nation in brief: Ex-U.S. senator, wife hurt in house fire

Ex-U.S. senator, wife hurt in house fire

McLEAN, Va. -- Former U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb and his wife, Lynda, were hospitalized Wednesday after a fire destroyed their northern Virginia home.

Fire officials said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Robb's family confirmed in a statement issued through Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam that their parents were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

"Our entire family is deeply grateful to the firefighters for their rapid response and the medical professionals who are taking care of them," the Robbs' three daughters said in a joint statement. "We have what is most important to us -- our mom and dad."

Fire and rescue officials reported that they responded to the home in McLean early Wednesday morning. Photos show flames consuming the home.

Robb served as governor in Virginia from 1982-86 and two terms in the U.S. Senate, winning election in 1988 and 1994. Lynda Robb is the daughter of former President Lyndon Johnson.

Agency to take over border wall work

PHOENIX -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been authorized to start cleaning up construction sites and close small gaps in the southern border wall nearly a year after President Joe Biden took office and ordered building to stop.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement this week that wall building projects begun by the Defense Department within the Border Patrol's sectors in California, Arizona and parts of Texas will be turned over to his agency so any safety and environmental concerns can be addressed.

Work will include installing drainage systems to prevent flooding, erosion control and slope stabilization, construction and improvement of access roads and removal of building materials that will no longer be used.

It was unclear when cleanup and any remediation work will begin.

The agency will also close any small gaps that remain open from previous construction and finish work on incomplete gates, including inoperable storm gates that need to open during the rainy season.

5 counties denied role in covid-19 case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A state judge Wednesday turned aside efforts by five Missouri counties to reverse his ruling stripping health departments of the ability to impose regulations aimed at controlling the spread of covid-19.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green issued his order 24 hours after the counties -- Jackson, St. Louis, Jefferson, Cooper and Livingston -- filed briefs asking for the right to intervene in the case.

Last month, Green invalidated regulations imposed by state and local health departments in connection with the virus, siding with Attorney General Eric Schmitt. That decision has led to school districts dropping mask mandates and counties lifting health restrictions at a time when cases and hospitalizations are quickly rising.

Schmitt, a Republican, is running for the U.S. Senate on a platform that includes opposing health-related mandates for masks and vaccines.

Carbon monoxide fatal to 7 immigrants

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Seven members of an immigrant family from Honduras whose bodies were found inside a Minnesota home last weekend died of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Wednesday.

Relatives of the family discovered the victims Saturday night in a home in south Moorhead when they went to check after not hearing from them. Neighbors said the children were last seen Friday.

Officials with the Ramsey County medical examiner's office in St. Paul examined blood samples to determine the cause of death. Those tests showed a lethal level of carbon monoxide, authorities said.

The family members were identified earlier as Belin Hernandez, 37; Marleny Pinto, 34; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 32; Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19; Breylin Hernandez, 16; Mike Hernandez, 7, and Marbely Hernandez, 5. They all lived together in the home, police said.

Police Chief Shannon Monroe said the carbon monoxide came from either the home's furnace or a Kia van in the garage. He said further tests were being done to determine whether the victims had hydrogen cyanide in their blood, which would point to the van, and those tests might take up to eight weeks.

Investigators found that a carbon monoxide detector in the garage had been removed and replaced with a smoke-only detector.

"We have not found anything indicating any kind of criminal activity," Monroe said at a news conference.



