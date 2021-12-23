Amazon's cloud services suffer third disruption this month

Amazon's cloud computing operation suffered a brief failure Wednesday, marking at least the third time this month that a large number of websites and services used to perform everyday tasks seized up in tandem.

Amazon Web Services said on its status page that the disruption stemmed from a power failure at a data center in northern Virginia, and that network connectivity had returned to normal.

Though resolved in roughly an hour, the failure underscores the expansive reach of the cloud and the vulnerabilities that come with it. Several applications, including the workplace communications platform Slack and the online gaming store Epic Games reported disruptions Wednesday, though it was unclear how much of that was attributable to the Amazon Web Services outage. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

It's the latest of several recent Amazon Web Services failures that took down large chunks of the digital economy. Two weeks ago, service problems tied to malfunctioning network devices created issues with Amazon's Ring home security business and other cloud-based applications.

Another system failure the following week was resolved in less than an hour. Last year, huge swaths of the web were knocked offline after the company's northern Virginia servers became overwhelmed, affecting access to Ring and iRobot, among others.

Amazon Web Services is the world's largest provider of cloud-computing services, which allow customers to rent data storage and processing capabilities over the web. In 2020 Amazon Web Services held 40.8% of the worldwide market for infrastructure cloud services, according to the market research for Gartner. Microsoft was second with 19.7%.