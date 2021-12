Warren, 1937: A visitor mailed this card of South Main to California. He penciled, "Hope you had to pay 5 cents to get our letter out of the P.O. Box. I don't think much of this place." The business corner to the left was anchored by a bank, next to it was the REX Clothing House.

