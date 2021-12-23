Arkansas State 74, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 71

The Red Wolves won for the third time in as many games, coming from down 15 early in the third quarter and closing the game on an 8-2 run at First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Ill.

Arkansas State (7-6) had four players reach double figures, led by 16 points from freshman guard Jade Upshaw. Senior Morgan Wallace added 11 points and eight rebounds. Jireh Washington and Trinitee Jackson each had 13 points.

Despite getting outrebounded 43-33 and committing 23 turnovers, the Red Wolves capitalized on 17 Cougar giveaways for 26 points.

SIUE (4-7) got 17 points apiece from Mikayla Kinnard and Prima Chellis.