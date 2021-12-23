Australia's cases soar as mandates ruled out





SYDNEY -- Australia reported a spike today in coronavirus infections, a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected lockdowns or mask mandates to slow the spread of the omicron variant.

The most populous state, New South Wales, recorded 5,715 new cases, up from 3,763 and almost as many as were recorded across all of Australia on Wednesday. New South Wales also reported one death.

There were 347 patients in New South Wales hospitals, up from 302 the previous day, and 45 in intensive care units, up from 40. Victoria state also saw a sharp increase, reporting 2,005 new infections today and 10 deaths.

Morrison on Wednesday convened a Cabinet meeting with leaders of Australia's states and territories. He later told reporters that lockdowns and mask mandates are not being considered.

A decision on whether the gap between second vaccine doses and booster shots will be shortened will be left to the Australian Technical Advise Group on Immunization.

"My message is stay calm, get your booster, follow the common-sense behavioral measures as you're going into Christmas and we look forward to that," Morrison said. "Australians have worked very hard to have this Christmas together and we want to protect that."

New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet said after Wednesday's meeting that his government was working to make rapid antigen tests more readily available. The tests previously have been scarce and expensive.

His state government continues to shun mask mandates but announced today that it would require patrons at businesses, in hospitality and other venues to check in by scanning quick-response codes to assist contact tracing.

Victoria moved more forcefully, expanding regulations to require residents older than 8 years to wear masks in hospitality, entertainment and office settings. The new rules will go into force at midnight today.

Australia's federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said mask wearing and other regulations are a matter for states and territories to decide individually.







