Boyfriend ordered held on harassment claims

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a 36-year-old Little Rock man accused of battering his pregnant girlfriend after prosecutors reported that he's been harassing the woman.

Jonathan Caleb Schmeckenbecher was charged with third-degree domestic battery after his May arrest at the couple's home at 12325 Hilaro Springs by Pulaski County sheriff's deputies.

He spent two days in jail before posting a $15,000 bond conditioned on Schmeckenbecher participating in rehabilitation and staying away from the woman, 33-year-old Kristin Tiffee. Compton also issued a no-contact order when Schmeckenbecher was formally arraigned last month.

The battery charge is a Class D felony, which carries up to six years in prison, because Tiffee was pregnant. The couple already have one child together.

Compton ordered Schmeckenbecher's bond revoked Wednesday, with a corresponding arrest order, at the request of deputy prosecutor Elizabeth Kanopsic, who reported Tuesday that Schmeckenbecher, whose brother is a Springdale police officer, has harassed Tiffee at her Beebe home on several occasions. Schmeckenbecher also wanted by Beebe police on a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection.

The most recent incident, according to the prosecutor's petition, was Saturday when Schmeckenbecher showed up at Tiffee's home shortly after midnight and stood on her front porch, according to authorities. The incident was reportedly recorded on camera. Tiffee called Beebe police Sunday night to report that her security cameras recorded Schmeckenbecher driving past her house shortly after midnight, records show.

Other instances described in the petition are: Oct. 11, when Schmeckenbecher drove up into Tiffee's yard and honked his horn; Oct. 18, when he drove by her house; Nov. 4, when he threw a pumpkin at her house; and Nov. 7, when he called Tiffee's mother 40 times in a 35-minute span.