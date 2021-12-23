Budget changes fuel council discussions

A Parks and Recreation budget adjustment sparked further questions during Monday's city council meeting, causing Council Member Ivan Whitfield to hold a Public Works Committee meeting the following morning.

During the City Council meeting, Whitfield said he was bothered by the way Parks and Recreation Director Samuel Glover was spending the department's money and not utilizing local employees for the King Cotton Holiday Classic basketball tournament.

Whitfield had received two bills for purchases made for Harbor Oaks Golf Course and was also bothered by the budget adjustment of $209,702, which included $114,000 in infrastructure and improvements. Whitfield associated the latter figure with grass cutting and going over budget.

During Tuesday's Public Works meeting Whitfield said he received a receipt of $3,160 in reference to a purchase shipped to Mike Wilson of Harbor Oaks in August. Whitfield believed the golf course was still under the 65-year lease agreement.

Glover said the purchase was for the irrigation system at Harbor Oaks.

"From my understanding and during our FEMA process, the city owns Harbor Oaks and the lease for Harbor Oaks is up," said Glover. "We are really just performing in our operations, keeping Regional Park like it needs to be."

Glover said problems in the irrigation caused flooding on the north end of Regional Park. He said the reason Wilson's name was on the order is that Wilson has a personal account with the company and when he called to get a quote, the company mistakenly put his information on the invoice.

"I asked him to call the quote in," said Glover. "We work together all the time. Harbor Oaks has been working with Jaycees and vice versa for years."

Whitfield questioned if the lease was in default.

Glover said the reason they couldn't receive FEMA funds is that the city owns Harbor Oaks.

After accepting Glover's response, Whitfield went on to question the John Deere equipment that was purchased for Harbor Oaks.

"The Jaycees Golf Course, all of their equipment is down but yet we get a John Deere equipment purchase order," said Whitfield.

Glover said the equipment is shared between both golf courses.

"We help each other, period," said Glover. "When Harbor Oaks needs assistance we help them. We use Harbor Oaks equipment all the time out at Jaycees because we all work together."

Glover said they even share workers and said the equipment will be used at Jaycees in the spring.

Whitfield said the receipt having Harbor Oaks Golf Course name on it was a bad look because Harbor Oaks is leased out. For the sake of time, he moved on with his meeting.

Whitfield wanted to address the information he had received concerning the hiring of an out-of-town referee assignee and clock keeper for the upcoming King Cotton Holiday Classic basketball tournament.

"I know some people in our community that have the qualifications and the ability to do the job but some kind of way the committee that selected the referees went up to Hot Springs," Whitfield said. "We could have done it locally and we didn't do it then went to Little Rock and hired a clock keeper."

During the Public Works Committee Meeting, Glover explained he wanted a high-caliber professional for such a high-caliber tournament.

"When you are dealing with a professional event in a tournament such as this, you want to get people who are qualified to handle it," said Glover. "We work with Mr. [Brian] Glenn for three years and he is a 35-year veteran with the AAA [Arkansas Activities Association]."

Glover said Glenn came highly recommended by the AAA.

"When you do something like this you don't use people who are not experienced in those types of events because you will get a bad rapport," said Glover.

Glover did point out local referees were hired for the tournament but added the assigner will choose the referees.

"We are using professional people. We are not using people who are calling little league games and 2A, 3A basketball games locally," said Glover.

He also said the local assigner also submitted a list of referees, each of whom would be utilized during the tournament with a minimum of four to five games each out of the 30 total.

He also said the assigner receives the same pay as the referee.

"The assigner is simply another referee," said Glover. "Every local referee who put their name in that hat has games and has about the same amount of games."

Whitfield said the opportunity to build up local talent was missed as the local referees would be mostly officiating the local girls teams' games.

In response, Glover said a referee was late with his submission and had to take the games that were still available.

"You don't go and have people assigned to something and they are all locked in with agreements and contracts and then someone who just wants to come in at the end and just take everyone's spot," said Glover. "He came in at the end and he received what was left."

Glover addressed the scorekeeper ordeal and said he is using two different teams to accommodate all of the games.

"You have to understand the operations," said Glover. "We are using the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Sports Information Department who is scorekeeping half of those games."

The other half will be scored by a 40-year veteran.

"That's just good business using good professional people to put on a tournament or any event," said Glover, adding 160 people from Pine Bluff will be employed for the basketball tournament.

Whitfield asked to see the list of those employed positions.

Whitfield made a motion to have the financial advisers investigate the Parks and Recreation budget and spending, which he said was "out of control."