Christmas memories take Bella Vistans from Nebraska to Normandy

K.B. and Sue Smith of Bella Vista know a lot about making Christmas memories. Not only have they made more than their share since marrying in 1951, they also made some on their own with their individual families in the years before they met. Some of those memories were made in their home state of Nebraska while others, for K.B., were made in another country while serving in World War II.

K.B., 96, from Lincoln, Neb., and Sue, from Wakefield, Neb., celebrated their 70th anniversary on Nov. 23. They met on Dec. 1, 1950, and married the next year. In 1998 they moved from Lincoln to Bella Vista and have called it home ever since.

Sue said one of her earliest Christmas memories was the time she got to meet Santa Claus at her front door.

"I remember when Santa Claus came to our house," she smiled. "I think it was just my father and mother and little sister and me and all of the sudden, Santa Claus appeared at the door. I hadn't missed it that my father had left the room. That was exciting."

Even though she said she couldn't recall specific gifts she received as a child, she did say, "I know I always hung up a stocking and would get something in it," adding that she usually got small toys and items like fruit and nuts and candy.

"And dolls were always important," she said.

K.B. had a love of flying and said he would always get a gift that had something to do with flying.

"I liked flying, so my folks would usually get me something that had to do with flying," he said.

In December of 1942 K.B. enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17. After training at the Great Lakes base in Illinois he was sent overseas.

"In 1943 I was probably in England on Christmas Day," he said. "Normally we would have a big meal. If we were in port, especially, we would have a big meal and go over to the telephone booth -- if there was one at the pier -- with a handful of quarters so we could call home. Or I'd try to call by reversing the charges. In England I probably spent Christmas in what they called a canteen or a USO. They would always have something special for us there. They wouldn't have a meal, but they would have lots of treats for us."

He added, "A lot of guys would sit down at the USO and write letters home. We could write 'free' where the stamp was supposed to go and it would get sent no charge. I did that. Never enough, though, because my folks always said, 'Why don't you write more?'"

In March of 1944 K.B.'s unit began preparing in earnest for D-Day, the June 6 invasion of Normandy, France.

K.B. served on the USS Satterlee DD (destroyer division) 626, alongside 259 other enlisted men and 16 officers, one of whom would become a famous actor.

"Henry Fonda was on our ship for about six months," K.B. said. "He went to officer training school."

The Satterlee headed to Normandy the day before the invasion.

"We started out in late afternoon on June 5 with two mine sweepers ahead of us," he said. "We laid off the beach and watched as, a little after midnight, the Air Force started flying in pulling the gliders. They were going just a little inland and parachuting behind the line. The battleships were behind us about five miles out. They were the Texas and the Arkansas. At approximately 6 in the morning, after the battle ships had finished firing, we opened up and were in so close that during the first day there were times you could feel us scraping the bottom. If you've ever been in a fishing boat and run across a sand bar, you can feel it scrape the bottom. We could feel that even as high as we were up in the ship. You thought, 'Wow, I hope this isn't it.'"

The Satterlee stayed at Omaha Beach for 40 days before heading south to Marseilles in August.

In 2015 K.B. received a call from John Seaward, who was living in Wisconsin. They had both served on the Satterlee.

"He was right below me on battle station on the bridge," K.B. said. "He was down there with Henry Fonda, who was the quarter master."

"We went through his memorabilia and started contacting the Navy, and the best we can tell we're the only two survivors left on the ship," K.B. said. "There might possibly be one officer, but he'd be well over 100 by now. (Seaward) invited us to go with him and his family to France in 2019 for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day."

K.B. said that trip was steeped in memories.

"It was really something to get back there," he said. "The part that really got me was when we walked up from Omaha Beach to the cemetery that's maintained by the United States. Seeing all those white crosses out there ... as stoic as I tried to be, I still had to shed a tear when I walked in to that cemetery."

Being able to come home from World War II helped K.B. develop a greater appreciation for family and holidays and the memories they produce.

"When I was growing up I think we were a lot more family oriented than families are today," said K.B. "I would say, 'Keep your family ties as strong as you can.'"