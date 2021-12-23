Christmas Wishes: Washington County Historical Society, Marshallese Educational Initiative

As we do every year, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is asking area nonprofits what is on their Christmas wish lists -- volunteers, iPads, paper towels or gift cards, whatever they need. We hope our readers will reach out and make the holidays merry for the organizations that do so much for our communities all year long.

This list will continue to run in the Our Town section through Jan. 6. To have your organization included, email ourtown@nwadg.com or visit nwaonline.com/wishlist21/ to fill out the form.

__________________

Washington County Historical Society

Address: 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville

Mission: The mission of the Washington County Historical Society is to discover, preserve and celebrate the history of Washington County, Arkansas, and to share that heritage with others.

Needs: We need five metal racks to store past issues of our award-winning quarterly publication "Flashback." We have past issues from our founding in 1951 and really need more space to store these issues. They are used for research and are an invaluable source of history for Washington County. The shelves cost about $60 each. This gift during the holiday season is much needed and appreciated.

Website: http://www.washcohistoricalsociety.org

Contact: Peggy Chenault, museum operations manager, (479) 521-2970

Marshallese Educational Initiative

Address: MEI, 614 E. Emma Ave., Suite 203, Springdale 72764

Mission: Through educational programming, MEI promotes the cultural, intellectual and historical awareness of the Marshallese people and facilitates intercultural dialogue to foster positive social change.

Needs: Monetary donations, volunteer professional counselors for youth and women's programs, laptops

Website: mei.ngo

Contact: Marcina Langrine, (479) 365-7019